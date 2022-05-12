S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
Elon Musk: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Live updates| Moldova is wary amid fears fighting may spread
Emirates Air lost $1 billion, but that's an 80% improvement
Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices
Japan's Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

Final ex-eBay employee in cyberstalking case pleads guilty

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former eBay Inc. executive pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders and other disturbing items to their home.

David Harville, eBay’s former director of global resiliency, is the final onetime eBay employee charged in the case to plead guilty. Six others have admitted to their roles in the harassment campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple who publish the newsletter EcommerceBytes, which eBay executives viewed as critical of the company.

The scheme included sending items like a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and books about surviving the loss of a spouse to the couple's home with the hopes of getting them to stop publishing negative articles about the company, prosecutors say. eBay employees also set up fake social media accounts to send threatening messages to the couple and posted the couple’s home address online.

Harville and others were charged in June 2020 over the plot, which authorities say was orchestrated by members of eBay's executive leadership team after the newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, authorities said.

Another former executive who pleaded guilty last month, James Baugh, held meetings to coordinate the harassment campaign and directed Harville to go with him to Boston to spy on the couple, prosecutors say.

Harville flew to Boston from California and bought tools with a plan to break into the couple's garage and install a GPS tracker on their car, prosecutors say. Over dinner in Boston, he and Baugh joked about what could be left on the couple's porch, including a bag of human feces, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Kosto said.

Harville pleaded guilty during a hearing held via videoconference before a Boston federal court judge. An email seeking comment was sent to his lawyers on Thursday.


The couple, Ina and David Steiner, sued eBay and several employees including former CEO Devin Wenig last summer over what they described as a conspiracy to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” in order to “stifle their reporting on eBay.”

Wenig was not criminally charged, has denied any knowledge of the harassment campaign, and his lawyers have asked that the Steiners’ claims against him be dismissed. He stepped down as CEO of eBay in 2019.

Should you invest $1,000 in eBay right now?

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
eBay (EBAY)
3.3773 of 5 stars		$46.65+1.1%1.89%2.74Hold$67.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.