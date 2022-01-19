QQQ   366.48 (-1.10%)
AAPL   166.23 (-2.10%)
MSFT   303.33 (+0.22%)
FB   319.59 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   2,702.33 (-0.65%)
AMZN   3,125.98 (-1.65%)
TSLA   995.65 (-3.38%)
NVDA   250.67 (-3.23%)
BABA   127.74 (-0.67%)
NIO   28.63 (-3.31%)
AMD   128.27 (-2.77%)
CGC   7.64 (-1.80%)
MU   90.00 (-3.09%)
GE   100.62 (-2.21%)
T   27.28 (-0.11%)
F   22.45 (-7.92%)
DIS   150.11 (-1.42%)
AMC   18.32 (-2.76%)
PFE   53.54 (-1.05%)
ACB   4.86 (-4.89%)
BA   217.08 (-3.52%)
QQQ   366.48 (-1.10%)
AAPL   166.23 (-2.10%)
MSFT   303.33 (+0.22%)
FB   319.59 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   2,702.33 (-0.65%)
AMZN   3,125.98 (-1.65%)
TSLA   995.65 (-3.38%)
NVDA   250.67 (-3.23%)
BABA   127.74 (-0.67%)
NIO   28.63 (-3.31%)
AMD   128.27 (-2.77%)
CGC   7.64 (-1.80%)
MU   90.00 (-3.09%)
GE   100.62 (-2.21%)
T   27.28 (-0.11%)
F   22.45 (-7.92%)
DIS   150.11 (-1.42%)
AMC   18.32 (-2.76%)
PFE   53.54 (-1.05%)
ACB   4.86 (-4.89%)
BA   217.08 (-3.52%)
QQQ   366.48 (-1.10%)
AAPL   166.23 (-2.10%)
MSFT   303.33 (+0.22%)
FB   319.59 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   2,702.33 (-0.65%)
AMZN   3,125.98 (-1.65%)
TSLA   995.65 (-3.38%)
NVDA   250.67 (-3.23%)
BABA   127.74 (-0.67%)
NIO   28.63 (-3.31%)
AMD   128.27 (-2.77%)
CGC   7.64 (-1.80%)
MU   90.00 (-3.09%)
GE   100.62 (-2.21%)
T   27.28 (-0.11%)
F   22.45 (-7.92%)
DIS   150.11 (-1.42%)
AMC   18.32 (-2.76%)
PFE   53.54 (-1.05%)
ACB   4.86 (-4.89%)
BA   217.08 (-3.52%)
QQQ   366.48 (-1.10%)
AAPL   166.23 (-2.10%)
MSFT   303.33 (+0.22%)
FB   319.59 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   2,702.33 (-0.65%)
AMZN   3,125.98 (-1.65%)
TSLA   995.65 (-3.38%)
NVDA   250.67 (-3.23%)
BABA   127.74 (-0.67%)
NIO   28.63 (-3.31%)
AMD   128.27 (-2.77%)
CGC   7.64 (-1.80%)
MU   90.00 (-3.09%)
GE   100.62 (-2.21%)
T   27.28 (-0.11%)
F   22.45 (-7.92%)
DIS   150.11 (-1.42%)
AMC   18.32 (-2.76%)
PFE   53.54 (-1.05%)
ACB   4.86 (-4.89%)
BA   217.08 (-3.52%)

Football games send viewers to TV on cold weekend

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer


Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, center, celebrates with fans after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL wild card games and the NCAA football championship gathered millions of people in front of their television sets on a cold winter weekend.

An average of 30.5 million people watched the NFL's wild card games on television and digitally over the weekend, which the league said was up 21% over the same games in 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia's victory over Alabama for the NCAA football championship last week reached 22.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That allowed the NCAA to rebound from the lackluster ratings of the New Year's Eve semifinals, which featured two non-competitive games.

Boosted by their wild card games, CBS averaged 10 million viewers and NBC had 6.8 million in prime time last week. ABC averaged 2.7 million, Fox had 1.7 million, Univision had 1.6 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 900,000.

ESPN averaged 3.69 million viewers in prime time, Fox News Channel had 2.24 million, MSNBC had 1.2 million, HGTV had 1.08 million and Hallmark had 978,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news race, averaging 9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.8 million.

For the week of Jan. 10-16, the 20 most popular programs in prime time, their viewerships and networks:

1. NFL Wild Card: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, NBC, 28.94 million.

2. NFL Wild Card: New England at Buffalo, CBS, 26.37.

3. “Wild Card Post Game” (Sunday), CBS, 25.5 million.

4. NCAA Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, ESPN, 22.26 million.

5. “Wild Card Pre Game” (Sunday), NBC, 19.64 million.

6. “NCAA Championship Post Game,” ESPN, 18.37 million.

7. “NCAA Championship Pre Game,” ESPN, 13.78 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.29 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.45 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.41 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.33 million.

13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.48 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.29 million.

16. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.81 million.

17. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 5.77 million.

18. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.56 million.

19. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.48 million.

20. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.03 million.


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.