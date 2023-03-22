QQQ   310.20 (-0.05%)
AAPL   159.81 (+0.33%)
MSFT   273.31 (-0.17%)
META   202.63 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   104.58 (-0.32%)
AMZN   99.67 (-0.93%)
TSLA   196.75 (-0.42%)
NVDA   267.05 (+1.93%)
NIO   9.17 (-1.08%)
BABA   84.20 (+0.60%)
AMD   97.42 (+1.55%)
T   18.58 (+0.22%)
F   11.73 (+0.09%)
MU   58.73 (+0.17%)
CGC   1.95 (-1.02%)
GE   92.44 (+0.28%)
DIS   96.61 (+0.07%)
AMC   4.63 (+4.99%)
PFE   40.56 (-0.25%)
PYPL   76.14 (-0.76%)
NFLX   304.23 (-0.51%)
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins defense at critical hearing over claims he misled Parliament

Wed., March 22, 2023 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins defense at critical hearing over claims he misled Parliament.

