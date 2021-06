Gains for some tech giants nudge S&P to another record high

Gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high Monday, even as other parts of the market faltered. The benchmark index was lower for most of the day, then turned higher in the last 10 minutes of trading, ending up 0.2%. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks fell. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve believes. The Fed holds its latest meeting on interest rate policy this week.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday in a sluggish start to the week as investors await the latest take from the Federal Reserve on inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 2:49 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 217 points, or 0.6%, to 34,260 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is sitting just below its latest record high set on Friday. It is also coming off its third weekly gain in a row. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the economic recovery, the impact rising inflation is having on its trajectory and the Fed's next move.

Banks, industrial and materials companies had some of the broadest losses. Big technology stocks helped offset some of the slide. Apple rose 2.3% and Adobe rose 2.8%.

Several large communications companies also made gains. Facebook rose 1.4% and Netflix gained 2.5%.

The Fed is meeting this week and will release a statement on Wednesday. Investors have been worried that the Fed could ease up on bond purchases and other stimulus measures as the economy recovers. No policy changes are expected immediately, but comments on a shift in policy could jostle an already skittish market.

Fed officials have maintained that any rise in inflation will be temporary as the economy recovers.

“There’s still this debate on inflation and, not withstanding what the Fed does and whether yields move down, there’s still some upward pricing pressure,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

A boost in demand for goods has helped fuel a rise in the cost of everything from food to cars and household goods. Shipping costs are also rising and adding to the increase in prices. The uncertainty over inflation has been fueling much of the back-and-forth in the market between stocks that are considered safer value holdings versus those with more potential for sharp growth.

“As you go into the summer and you have uncertainty about inflation, the fed and the stimulus, you'll kind of see people neutralizing bets,” Martin said.

Lordstown Motors sank 16.9% after the CEO and CFO resigned as problems mount for the startup electric truck maker.

Novavax rose 0.6% after slipping into the red earlier in the day. The vaccine maker said its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico. The company is facing raw-material shortages, though, and plans to seek authorization for the shots by the end of September.

Bond prices fell, sending yields mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.50% from 1.46% late Friday.

European markets were mostly higher. Several markets in Asia were closed for a holiday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Adobe (ADBE) 1.8 $556.97 +2.9% N/A 48.47 Buy $557.24

