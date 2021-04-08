GameStop nominates Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as chairman

In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, a GameStop sign is seen above a store, in Urbandale, Iowa. GameStop says it’s nominating Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of the board at its annual shareholders’ meeting on June 9. The current board chair is Kathy P. Vrabeck. In mid-January, GameStop added Cohen and two of his former colleagues from Chewy to its board after Cohen had pressed the retailer to focus on its online operations. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop says it's nominating Chewy founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of the board at its annual shareholders' meeting on June 9. The current board chair is Kathy P. Vrabeck.
In mid-January, GameStop Corp. added Cohen and two of his former colleagues from Chewy to its board after Cohen had pressed the retailer to focus on its online operations. That move contributed to the stock's meteoric rise. Shares have given up some of their over-the-moon gains since the big runup in late January, but are still up more than 800% this year.
Earlier this week, the Grapevine, Texas-based video retailer said that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The shares will be sold through an “at-the-market” offering, which allows companies to place their stock on the market over a period of time.
GameStop's business has been floundering over the past decade with the rapid shift toward downloading games. That shift threatened the existence of GameStop and its shares had been more than halved, to $20 each, by the beginning of this year. But GameStop has been swept up in a battle between big-moneyed hedge funds betting against it and small investors trying to prop it up. That has caused GameStop’s share price to soar despite the shaky financials underneath.
Other new directors up for election to the board at the shareholders' meeting are Yang Xu, senior vice president of global finance and treasury at Kraft Heinz Co. and Larry Cheng, who was the first investor in Chewy.
Shares slipped 80 cents to trade at $177.17 in midday trading Thursday.
_______
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights
Cloud computing sounds complicated, and it has become more sophisticated as it evolves. However, the basic idea behind the cloud is the same. The “cloud” is a euphemistic term for the delivery of different services via the internet. In its early days, the cloud was used exclusively for data storage. Here’s an easy example of why this was important.
Back when the internet was cutting its teeth, I worked in marketing communications. The need to comply with Total Quality Control Systems (TQCS) for our largest clients meant we had to save every version of our files. Every. Single. One.
Now imagine that you’re producing a 120-page product catalog complete with photos and charts. Your hard drive is burning up just thinking about it. Yet that “data” had to be stored somewhere. And so we had a virtual server farm to try to warehouse all these graphic intensive (and memory sucking) files until we could archive them.
Other than the storage nightmare, consider that it was a pain to work remotely. You could copy a file from the server, but then were you working on the right file? I’m sure at least one person is reading this who remembers this pain.
The cloud takes that away. Cloud computing allows you to store files on a secure, remote server that everyone can access anywhere they have an internet connection. But it’s become so much more than that. Cloud computing now gives businesses a platform from which they can create applications and software. If that sounds confusing, I hope to simplify it in this presentation.
To help you understand which cloud computing stocks, you may want to add to your portfolio, and we’ve created this special presentation. These are seven of the cloud computing stocks that will continue to grow with the sector.
View the "7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights".