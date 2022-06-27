×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
Get Microsoft Office and 12 Excel Courses for Less Than $80

Monday, June 27, 2022


Microsoft Excel is one of the world's most ubiquitous programs, trusted in virtually every single industry. If there is any skill that's a prerequisite for just about any job, it's Excel.

While the vast majority of us have at least a little experience in Excel, there's a good chance you don't know nearly how much Excel can do. As an entrepreneur looking to save time and maximize productivity, for instance, you need to know about VBA, Excel's automation engine that can save you hours on tedious, manual data entry and management jobs.

If you want to learn Excel, you'll actually need the program, and you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office and learn how VBA works for one price in The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License.

This bundle is headlined by a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows. The new Office includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — absolutely everything an entrepreneur needs to run a business. With the new ribbon-based user interface, you can easily access all of your features, tools, and customizations across the suite in a single place, making it easier than ever to handle all of your work in a single place.

Plus, of course, you'll also take your Excel skills to the next level with 12 courses on VBA. These courses are offered by Daniel Strong (4.5/5-star instructor rating), a self-taught VBA expert who has amassed a following on YouTube for his Excel education videos. Now, he shares the granular specifics of how to use VBA in a wide range of applications in this extensive bundle.

Get Microsoft Excel and learn how to use it most effectively. Get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License for just $79 today.

Prices subject to change.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

