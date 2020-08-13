Global shares mixed, led by Tokyo gains, after Wall St rally

This July 21, 2020 file photo shows The New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are rebounding in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Aug. 12, carrying the S&P 500 back toward the cusp of its record high. The benchmark index was up 1% after the first half-hour of trading and on pace for its eighth gain in nine days. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Thursday, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that's likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, despite concerns over the coronanvirus pandemic.
France's CAC 40 inched down less than 0.1% in early trading, to 5,069.64, while Germany's DAX dipped 0.1% to 13,041.60. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.1% to 6,211.42. U.S. futures inched lower with the contract for the Dow industrials down 0.1% to 27,834.0. The S&P 500 future fell 0.1% to 3,365,62.
Investors are awaiting the release of weekly U.S. unemployment data, although markets have largely figured in some of the expected numbers. Jobless claims have been totaling about 16 million lately, with weekly numbers of people seeking unemployment checks growing to levels unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Hayaki Narita at Mizuho Bank in Singapore warned against excess optimism about the U.S. economy, despite moderating numbers of new coronavirus cases and progress toward development of a vaccine that might help restore normality in a world encumbered by quarantine restrictions and fear of contagion.
“Encouraging signs of U.S. COVID curve flattening alongside vaccine hopes are reason for cautious optimism, not unbridled exuberance,” he said.
In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to finish at 23,249.61. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,437.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, slipping less than 0.1% to 25,224.93, while the Shanghai Composite index gained less than 2 points, to 3,320.73.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 6,091.00, despite better than expected unemployment data for July. The number of jobs added was more than forecast and the unemployment rate was 7.5%.
“So while this employment report is a broadly positive piece of economic data, the Australian labor market is still under severe stress following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are adding to uncertainties, with officials from both sides due to hold a virtual meeting Friday to discuss progress on a deal reached in January that brought a truce in a tariff war.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 5 cents to $42.62 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose $1.06 to $42.67 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude oil fell 5 cents to $45.38 a barrel.
The dollar fell to 106.66 Japanese yen from 106.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1824 from $1.1764.
