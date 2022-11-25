How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/25/2022

Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.

Long-term bond yields were relatively stable and crude oil prices fell. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,026.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.4%, to 34,347.03.

The Nasdaq fell 58.96 points, or 0.5%, to 11,226.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,869.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.78 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 601.34 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 80.29 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.46 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 740.06 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is down 1,991.27 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,418.61 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 376.12 points, or 16.8%.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

