How major US stock indexes fared Friday

S&P 500   3,841.47 (-0.30%)
DOW   30,996.98 (-0.57%)
QQQ   325.42 (-0.29%)
AAPL   139.07 (+1.61%)
MSFT   225.95 (+0.44%)
FB   274.50 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   1,892.56 (+0.45%)
AMZN   3,292.23 (-0.45%)
TSLA   846.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   548.50 (-1.12%)
BABA   258.62 (-0.53%)
CGC   33.80 (+0.72%)
GE   11.11 (+0.36%)
MU   82.28 (-3.21%)
AMD   92.79 (+1.38%)
NIO   61.95 (+6.19%)
T   28.93 (+0.35%)
F   11.52 (-0.09%)
ACB   10.65 (-4.66%)
BA   205.84 (-0.76%)
DIS   172.78 (+0.88%)
NFLX   565.17 (-2.53%)
GILD   66.94 (-0.06%)
S&P 500   3,841.47 (-0.30%)
DOW   30,996.98 (-0.57%)
QQQ   325.42 (-0.29%)
AAPL   139.07 (+1.61%)
MSFT   225.95 (+0.44%)
FB   274.50 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   1,892.56 (+0.45%)
AMZN   3,292.23 (-0.45%)
TSLA   846.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   548.50 (-1.12%)
BABA   258.62 (-0.53%)
CGC   33.80 (+0.72%)
GE   11.11 (+0.36%)
MU   82.28 (-3.21%)
AMD   92.79 (+1.38%)
NIO   61.95 (+6.19%)
T   28.93 (+0.35%)
F   11.52 (-0.09%)
ACB   10.65 (-4.66%)
BA   205.84 (-0.76%)
DIS   172.78 (+0.88%)
NFLX   565.17 (-2.53%)
GILD   66.94 (-0.06%)
S&P 500   3,841.47 (-0.30%)
DOW   30,996.98 (-0.57%)
QQQ   325.42 (-0.29%)
AAPL   139.07 (+1.61%)
MSFT   225.95 (+0.44%)
FB   274.50 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   1,892.56 (+0.45%)
AMZN   3,292.23 (-0.45%)
TSLA   846.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   548.50 (-1.12%)
BABA   258.62 (-0.53%)
CGC   33.80 (+0.72%)
GE   11.11 (+0.36%)
MU   82.28 (-3.21%)
AMD   92.79 (+1.38%)
NIO   61.95 (+6.19%)
T   28.93 (+0.35%)
F   11.52 (-0.09%)
ACB   10.65 (-4.66%)
BA   205.84 (-0.76%)
DIS   172.78 (+0.88%)
NFLX   565.17 (-2.53%)
GILD   66.94 (-0.06%)
S&P 500   3,841.47 (-0.30%)
DOW   30,996.98 (-0.57%)
QQQ   325.42 (-0.29%)
AAPL   139.07 (+1.61%)
MSFT   225.95 (+0.44%)
FB   274.50 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   1,892.56 (+0.45%)
AMZN   3,292.23 (-0.45%)
TSLA   846.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   548.50 (-1.12%)
BABA   258.62 (-0.53%)
CGC   33.80 (+0.72%)
GE   11.11 (+0.36%)
MU   82.28 (-3.21%)
AMD   92.79 (+1.38%)
NIO   61.95 (+6.19%)
T   28.93 (+0.35%)
F   11.52 (-0.09%)
ACB   10.65 (-4.66%)
BA   205.84 (-0.76%)
DIS   172.78 (+0.88%)
NFLX   565.17 (-2.53%)
GILD   66.94 (-0.06%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Friday, January 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street, trimming the weekly gain for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high.

Technology, financial and other stocks declined, outweighing gains in communication services, real estate and utilities companies. Small-company stocks held up better than the broader market, nudging the Russell 2000 index to an all-time high.

Treasury yields edged lower and crude oil prices fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 slipped 11.60 points, or 0.3%, to 3,841.47.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 179.03 points, or 0.6%, to 30,996.98.

The Nasdaq inched up 12.15 points, or 0.1%, to 13,543.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 27.34 points, or 1.3%, to 2,168.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 73.22 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow added 182.72 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq gained 544.56 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 45.56 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 85.40 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 390.50 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 654.78 points, or 5.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.90 points, or 9.8%.


7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks

Millions of Americans will be receiving $600 as part of the stimulus bill that President Trump signed on December 27, 2020. Many already have. At this time, it’s still an open question as to whether that amount will be increased to $2,000, but for now Americans know what they’ll be getting (and may have already received).

For many Americans, there is a definite plan for how that money will be spent. And the usual suspects like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely continue to be busy. However, for other Americans, the money they receive will truly be like finding money. Both scenarios present different thoughts for investors.

You may agree with the payments. You may disagree with them. It really doesn’t matter, they’re coming and now as an investor, the question is how can you benefit from the new spending that will undoubtedly occur as a result of Americans receiving this stimulus?

We have some ideas and we’re sharing them with you in this special presentation. It’s comforting to remember that for many people receiving the stimulus checks will help ease the pressure from desperate circumstances.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.