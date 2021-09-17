How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Friday, marking a feeble ending to an up-and-down week of trading.

The S&P 500 index fell and notched its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell. Technology and communications companies were the biggest drags on the market. Energy prices fell and bond yields rose.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 40.76 points, or 0.9%, to 4,432.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.44 points, or 0.5%, to 34,584.88.

The Nasdaq fell 137.96 points, or 0.9%, to 15,043.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,236.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.59 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 22.84 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 71.53 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.32 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 676.92 points, or 18%.

The Dow is up 3,978.40 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,155.69 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 262.02 points, or 13.3%.

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.