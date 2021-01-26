How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Tuesday after spending most of the day in the red as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns about the pandemic.
The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, pulled down by losses in banks and industrial companies. Gains for some Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook helped keep the losses in check. Small-company stocks fell more than other parts of the market.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 5.74 points, or 0.1%, to 3,849.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.96 points, or 0.1%, to 30,937.04.
The Nasdaq fell 9.93 points, or 0.1%, to 13,626.06.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,149.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 8.15 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 59.94 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 83 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.90 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 93.55 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is up 330.56 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 737.78 points, or 5.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 175 points, or 8.9%.
7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Have Real Juice
I’ll start with a disclaimer. You won’t see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nio (NYSE:NIO) on this list. And that’s not because I’m being contrarian. I just view Tesla and Nio as the known quantities in the electric vehicle sector. The goal of this presentation is to help you identify stocks that may be flying under your radar.
Many EV stocks went public in 2020 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). There is both good and bad to that story. The good is that investors have many options for investing in the EV sector. Many of the companies that have entered the market are attempting to carve out a specific niche.
The potentially bad news is that these stocks are very speculative in nature. Whereas companies like Tesla and Nio have a proven (albeit recent) track record, there are things like revenue and orders that investors can analyze. With many of these newly public companies, investors are being asked to buy the story more than the stock and that is always risky.
However, in this special presentation, we’ve identified seven companies that look like they have a story that is compelling enough that investors should be rewarded in 2021.
View the "7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Have Real Juice".