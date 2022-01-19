How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates.

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks’ weakness again giving direction to the broader market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.35 points, or 1%, to 4,532.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.82 points, or 1%, to 35,028.65.

The Nasdaq fell 166.64 points, or 1.2%, to 14,340.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.44 points, or 1.6%, to 2,062.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 130.09 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 883.16 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 553.50 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 99.67 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 233.42 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 1,309.65 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,304.72 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 182.53 points, or 8.1%.

