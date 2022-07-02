×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Trump social media firm subpoened by feds, stock regulators
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales
California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How To Scale Your Mobile App Production with a Developer Tool

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | Entrepreneur


There are plenty of tools out there to help non-technical people design apps, build websites, and accomplish all kinds of technical feats. However, they're not all built for scalability and efficiency. And that's where an app like Monday Hero comes in.

Developers know that you're only as employed as your next project, and it's absolutely essential to operate as efficiently as possible to maximize time. Monday Hero is an easy-to-use tool that allows you to create mobile code in the fastest way. The seamless program lets you convert Figma, Adobe XD, and Sketch designs into mobile code automatically, generating text, image, and view code for instant use in apps. It also creates custom reusable components, allowing you to work more efficiently and consistently with a minimum amount of code.

Whether you're working on banking, travel, social media, messaging, commerce, or any other kind of app, Monday Hero makes it a breeze to focus on the design and let the app worry about UI.

The software offers support for both iOS and Android, as well as all screen sizes. You can collaborate seamlessly on projects with your entire team and use tools to inspect your design to make sure it's up to snuff before exporting.

If you're not sure how to get started with Monday Hero, you can schedule a live demo or get live support during working hours whenever you have a question. They'll even let you request a feature if you want.

Find out why Monday Hero was a #4 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, receiving 4.8 stars. A Monday Hero Pro Plan offers support for up to five projects and you can get a two-year subscription for 81 percent off $432 at just $79 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

