Japan's SoftBank returns to profit as investments rebound

S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space
S&P 500   3,956.37
DOW   33,715.37
QQQ   282.75
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care 
This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock 
Take a vacation from the volatility. Meet reAlpha. (Ad)
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

Japan's SoftBank returns to profit as investments rebound

Fri., November 11, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer

A man walks in front of a SoftBank shop in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. reported on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit for the July-September quarter, a turnaround from a loss a year earlier. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. reported on Friday a 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) profit for the July-September quarter, a sharp reversal from its loss a year ago.

After its 398 billion yen loss a year earlier, quarterly sales rose to 1.6 trillion yen ($11 billion) from 1.5 trillion yen, it said.

Tokyo-based SoftBank Group tends to have fluctuating and complex financial results because it invests in an array of companies, and their stock prices have shifted lately, depending on various global factors.

Among the factors boosting its bottom line were profits from prepaid contracts using Alibaba shares, reduction of interest-bearing debt and investment gains, SoftBank said. The settling of prepaid shares in e-commerce giant Alibaba alone brought in more than 4 trillion yen ($28 billion).

SoftBank invests in hundreds of companies, including mobile carrier SoftBank, web services provider Yahoo and vehicle-for-hire company Didi.

It also is involved in the Vision Fund that includes other global investors.

While its holdings in Alibaba worked as a plus for its bottom line, its Vision Fund investments hurt, according to SoftBank.

Vision Fund One recorded gains on some investments such as Uber Technologies but had losses on others including Door Dash. Vision Fund Two racked up losses because of the share price decline of WeWork, SoftBank said in a statement.

Uncertainties remain, including soaring material costs and higher interest rates in the U.S., said Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto. The weakening yen against the U.S. dollar worked as a plus overall for SoftBank, at least on the books, he said.

He said an initial public offering of U.K.-based Arm is still in the works. SoftBank owns Arm, a leader in chip design.

“We remain on the defensive for now, taking a conservative view, although we plan to go on the offensive some day,” Goto said of the company's investment plans.


___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.7411 of 5 stars		$28.85+8.7%N/A-6.35Moderate Buy$48.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.