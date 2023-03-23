KB Home, Worthington rise; MillerKnoll, Trupanion fall

S&P 500   3,948.72 (+0.30%)
DOW   32,105.25 (+0.23%)
QQQ   309.75 (+1.19%)
AAPL   158.93 (+0.70%)
MSFT   277.66 (+1.97%)
META   204.28 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   105.60 (+2.16%)
AMZN   98.71 (+0.01%)
TSLA   192.22 (+0.56%)
NVDA   271.91 (+2.73%)
NIO   9.27 (+1.98%)
BABA   86.52 (+3.43%)
AMD   100.28 (+2.77%)
T   18.46 (+0.38%)
F   11.42 (-0.52%)
MU   61.34 (+5.45%)
CGC   1.91 (+1.60%)
GE   91.59 (+2.23%)
DIS   95.83 (+0.98%)
AMC   4.47 (+3.00%)
PFE   40.18 (+0.42%)
PYPL   72.56 (-2.39%)
NFLX   320.37 (+9.01%)
S&P 500   3,948.72 (+0.30%)
DOW   32,105.25 (+0.23%)
QQQ   309.75 (+1.19%)
AAPL   158.93 (+0.70%)
MSFT   277.66 (+1.97%)
META   204.28 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   105.60 (+2.16%)
AMZN   98.71 (+0.01%)
TSLA   192.22 (+0.56%)
NVDA   271.91 (+2.73%)
NIO   9.27 (+1.98%)
BABA   86.52 (+3.43%)
AMD   100.28 (+2.77%)
T   18.46 (+0.38%)
F   11.42 (-0.52%)
MU   61.34 (+5.45%)
CGC   1.91 (+1.60%)
GE   91.59 (+2.23%)
DIS   95.83 (+0.98%)
AMC   4.47 (+3.00%)
PFE   40.18 (+0.42%)
PYPL   72.56 (-2.39%)
NFLX   320.37 (+9.01%)
S&P 500   3,948.72 (+0.30%)
DOW   32,105.25 (+0.23%)
QQQ   309.75 (+1.19%)
AAPL   158.93 (+0.70%)
MSFT   277.66 (+1.97%)
META   204.28 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   105.60 (+2.16%)
AMZN   98.71 (+0.01%)
TSLA   192.22 (+0.56%)
NVDA   271.91 (+2.73%)
NIO   9.27 (+1.98%)
BABA   86.52 (+3.43%)
AMD   100.28 (+2.77%)
T   18.46 (+0.38%)
F   11.42 (-0.52%)
MU   61.34 (+5.45%)
CGC   1.91 (+1.60%)
GE   91.59 (+2.23%)
DIS   95.83 (+0.98%)
AMC   4.47 (+3.00%)
PFE   40.18 (+0.42%)
PYPL   72.56 (-2.39%)
NFLX   320.37 (+9.01%)
S&P 500   3,948.72 (+0.30%)
DOW   32,105.25 (+0.23%)
QQQ   309.75 (+1.19%)
AAPL   158.93 (+0.70%)
MSFT   277.66 (+1.97%)
META   204.28 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   105.60 (+2.16%)
AMZN   98.71 (+0.01%)
TSLA   192.22 (+0.56%)
NVDA   271.91 (+2.73%)
NIO   9.27 (+1.98%)
BABA   86.52 (+3.43%)
AMD   100.28 (+2.77%)
T   18.46 (+0.38%)
F   11.42 (-0.52%)
MU   61.34 (+5.45%)
CGC   1.91 (+1.60%)
GE   91.59 (+2.23%)
DIS   95.83 (+0.98%)
AMC   4.47 (+3.00%)
PFE   40.18 (+0.42%)
PYPL   72.56 (-2.39%)
NFLX   320.37 (+9.01%)

KB Home, Worthington rise; MillerKnoll, Trupanion fall

Thu., March 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

KB Home, up $2.77 to $39.57.

The homebuilder beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $8.21 to $61.34.

The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

MillerKnoll Inc., down 91 cents to $19.73.

The furniture maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Steelcase Inc., up 43 cents to $7.61.

The office furniture maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $50.86 to $802.16.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung condition treatment.

Accenture Plc., up $18.39 to $271.66.

The consulting company's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

General Mills Inc. up $2.28 to $82.15

The maker of Cheerios and other packaged foods reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Trupanion Inc., down $15 to $41.19,

The medical insurance company for pets said its chief financial officer, Drew Wolff, is stepping down.

Should you invest $1,000 in Trupanion right now?

Before you consider Trupanion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trupanion wasn't on the list.

While Trupanion currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: