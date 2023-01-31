QQQ   292.38 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.94 (-0.04%)
MSFT   245.01 (+0.95%)
META   148.06 (+0.68%)
GOOGL   97.64 (+0.72%)
AMZN   102.97 (+2.41%)
TSLA   171.96 (+3.18%)
NVDA   193.97 (+1.23%)
NIO   12.05 (+0.25%)
BABA   111.77 (+0.51%)
AMD   74.00 (+2.14%)
T   20.21 (+0.25%)
MU   59.87 (-2.98%)
F   13.39 (+3.88%)
CGC   2.92 (+2.82%)
GE   80.60 (-0.28%)
DIS   108.07 (+0.45%)
AMC   5.14 (+2.59%)
PFE   43.65 (+0.23%)
PYPL   80.23 (+0.74%)
NFLX   352.37 (-0.21%)
QQQ   292.38 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.94 (-0.04%)
MSFT   245.01 (+0.95%)
META   148.06 (+0.68%)
GOOGL   97.64 (+0.72%)
AMZN   102.97 (+2.41%)
TSLA   171.96 (+3.18%)
NVDA   193.97 (+1.23%)
NIO   12.05 (+0.25%)
BABA   111.77 (+0.51%)
AMD   74.00 (+2.14%)
T   20.21 (+0.25%)
MU   59.87 (-2.98%)
F   13.39 (+3.88%)
CGC   2.92 (+2.82%)
GE   80.60 (-0.28%)
DIS   108.07 (+0.45%)
AMC   5.14 (+2.59%)
PFE   43.65 (+0.23%)
PYPL   80.23 (+0.74%)
NFLX   352.37 (-0.21%)
QQQ   292.38 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.94 (-0.04%)
MSFT   245.01 (+0.95%)
META   148.06 (+0.68%)
GOOGL   97.64 (+0.72%)
AMZN   102.97 (+2.41%)
TSLA   171.96 (+3.18%)
NVDA   193.97 (+1.23%)
NIO   12.05 (+0.25%)
BABA   111.77 (+0.51%)
AMD   74.00 (+2.14%)
T   20.21 (+0.25%)
MU   59.87 (-2.98%)
F   13.39 (+3.88%)
CGC   2.92 (+2.82%)
GE   80.60 (-0.28%)
DIS   108.07 (+0.45%)
AMC   5.14 (+2.59%)
PFE   43.65 (+0.23%)
PYPL   80.23 (+0.74%)
NFLX   352.37 (-0.21%)
QQQ   292.38 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.94 (-0.04%)
MSFT   245.01 (+0.95%)
META   148.06 (+0.68%)
GOOGL   97.64 (+0.72%)
AMZN   102.97 (+2.41%)
TSLA   171.96 (+3.18%)
NVDA   193.97 (+1.23%)
NIO   12.05 (+0.25%)
BABA   111.77 (+0.51%)
AMD   74.00 (+2.14%)
T   20.21 (+0.25%)
MU   59.87 (-2.98%)
F   13.39 (+3.88%)
CGC   2.92 (+2.82%)
GE   80.60 (-0.28%)
DIS   108.07 (+0.45%)
AMC   5.14 (+2.59%)
PFE   43.65 (+0.23%)
PYPL   80.23 (+0.74%)
NFLX   352.37 (-0.21%)

Mexico's growth slows to 0.4% in 4Q, 3.6% in 2022

Tue., January 31, 2023 | The Associated Press

The sun begins to rise in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy slowed in the last quarter of 2022 but still managed to advance by 0.4%, bringing economic expansion for the full year to 3.6%, the National Statistics Institute announced Tuesday.

The country’s gross domestic product had expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter, but the effects of high domestic interest rates and inflation slowed growth in the fourth quarter.

Mexico’s central bank raised interest rates to 10.50% in December. Inflation remains high, at 7.82%, suggesting high rates will continue.

Moody’s Analytics Director Alfredo Coutiño said in a report that the economy is “en route to a soft landing in 2023,” predicting growth of 0.5% to 1% for the year. The central bank rpedicts growth of about 1.8%.

“Household consumption started to moderate because of the increasing cost of credit and high inflation,” Coutiño wrote.

Should you invest $1,000 in CIT Group right now?

Before you consider CIT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CIT Group wasn't on the list.

While CIT Group currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: