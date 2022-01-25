S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
Microsoft profits up 21%, giving cushion for gaming push

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


A sign for Microsoft offices, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. Microsoft stunned the gaming industry when it announced, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, it would buy game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Demand for Microsoft’s cloud-computing services and work software helped boost its quarterly profits by 21% as the pandemic continued to keep many office workers at home.

The company on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.8 billion. The software maker posted revenue of $51.7 billion for the October-December period, up 20% from a year earlier.

Microsoft last week announced its plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion, an all-cash deal that could be the priciest tech acquisition in history if it withstands scrutiny by antitrust regulators. It could also catapult the Xbox-maker ahead of Nintendo to join Sony and Tencent as one of the three biggest video game companies.

But the financial results revealed Tuesday show it's still business-focused products such as Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and its suite of software products that are driving the company's growth.

Net income of $2.48 per share beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting Microsoft to earn $2.32 per share on revenue of $50.71 billion for the fiscal quarter.


