S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon
S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
Live updates | Russia strikes Ukraine's cultural jewel Odesa
Live updates | US slaps new sanctions on Russia for invasion
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

Occidental Petroleum earns, consumer prices, jobless claims

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

PUMPED UP

Occidental Petroleum reports its first-quarter results Tuesday.

Wall Street expects the oil and gas company returned to a profit in the January-March period thanks to strong revenue growth. Rising energy prices over the past year and in the months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have helped boost oil and gas company profits. So far this year, the price of U.S. crude oil has risen about 50% to roughly $109 per barrel, while natural gas is up 70%.

EYE ON INFLATION

The Labor Department serves up its latest monthly reading of inflation at the consumer level Wednesday.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 8.5% in March from a year earlier, the sharpest spike since 1981. Economists predict the consumer price index eased to 8.1% in the 12 months ended in April. That would mark the first annual decline in the index since August. The Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates aggressively to try to tame inflation.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Nov. 6.8

Dec. 7.0

Jan. 7.5

Feb. 7.9

March 8.5

April (est.) 8.1

Source: FactSet

UNEMPLOYMENT BAROMETER

The Labor Department issues its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits Thursday.

First-time applications for unemployment aid have been consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000 a week for most of this year, even as the overall economy contracted. Jobless claims rose last week, but remain low by historical standards, reflecting a robust U.S. labor market. Economists predict jobless claims fell to 194,000 for the week ended May 6.


Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted:

April 1: 168,000

April 8: 186,000

April 15: 185,000

April 22: 181,000

April 29: 200,000

May 6 (est.): 194,000

Source: FactSet

Should you invest $1,000 in Occidental Petroleum right now?

Before you consider Occidental Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Occidental Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Occidental Petroleum currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.