S&P 500   4,002.87 (+1.30%)
DOW   32,560.60 (+0.98%)
QQQ   310.34 (+1.43%)
AAPL   159.28 (+1.19%)
MSFT   273.78 (+0.57%)
META   202.16 (+2.20%)
GOOGL   104.92 (+3.66%)
AMZN   100.61 (+2.97%)
TSLA   197.58 (+7.82%)
NVDA   261.99 (+1.15%)
NIO   9.27 (+5.94%)
BABA   83.70 (+3.33%)
AMD   95.93 (-0.91%)
T   18.54 (+0.27%)
F   11.72 (+4.83%)
MU   58.63 (+1.72%)
CGC   1.97 (+5.91%)
GE   92.18 (+2.51%)
DIS   96.54 (+2.46%)
AMC   4.41 (+3.28%)
PFE   40.66 (-0.37%)
PYPL   76.72 (+4.79%)
NFLX   305.79 (+0.22%)
On Holding, Beazer Homes rise; ProFrac, AEP fall

Tue., March 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., up $4.48 to $5.98.

The trucking company agreed to be acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation for $6.15 a share in cash.

First Republic Bank, up $3.59 to $15.77.

The struggling regional bank led a rally in the sector on hopes for more backstop measures.

ProFrac Holding Corp., down $2.74 to $11.93.

The hydraulic fracturing equipment maker reported earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

On Holding AG, up $5.69 to $27.26.

The Swiss athletic gear company posted huge sales growth in the fourth quarter and full year.

Canadian Solar Inc., up $5.39 to $41.25.

The maker of solar energy equipment posted results above what investors expected.

KKR & Co., up $2.43 to $51.03.

The investment firm is selling its 50% stake in X-ELIO, a renewable developer, to Brookfield Renewable, its partner in the venture.

American Electric Power Co. Inc., down $2.86 to $88.90.

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks were out of favor as bond yields rose.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 53 cents to $14.68.

Homebuilders were broadly higher after sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February.

