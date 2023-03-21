On Holding, Beazer Homes rise; ProFrac, AEP fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., up $4.48 to $5.98.

The trucking company agreed to be acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation for $6.15 a share in cash.

First Republic Bank, up $3.59 to $15.77.

The struggling regional bank led a rally in the sector on hopes for more backstop measures.

ProFrac Holding Corp., down $2.74 to $11.93.

The hydraulic fracturing equipment maker reported earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

On Holding AG, up $5.69 to $27.26.

The Swiss athletic gear company posted huge sales growth in the fourth quarter and full year.

Canadian Solar Inc., up $5.39 to $41.25.

The maker of solar energy equipment posted results above what investors expected.

KKR & Co., up $2.43 to $51.03.

The investment firm is selling its 50% stake in X-ELIO, a renewable developer, to Brookfield Renewable, its partner in the venture.

American Electric Power Co. Inc., down $2.86 to $88.90.

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks were out of favor as bond yields rose.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up 53 cents to $14.68.

Homebuilders were broadly higher after sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here