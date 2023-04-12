Online Dating Stock Edges Higher on Analyst Rating

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) continues to attract the brokerage bunch. This time, it was Baird that initiated coverage of the equity with an "outperform" rating as well as a $23 price target, with the analyst in question noting its "relatively inexpensive" valuation of late.

The majority of analysts are bullish on Bumble stock, with 10 of the 15 in question carrying a "buy" or better rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus target price of $26.92 is a significant 43% premium to current levels.

Options traders are also firmly optimistic. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.89 sits higher than 95% of readings from the past year, indicating long calls have been more popular than usual.

Short sellers are not deterred, however. Short interest is up 29.6% in most recent reporting period, and the 7.48 million shares sold short now account for 5.8% of the equity's available float.

Last seen up 0.7% at $18.77, the security is bouncing back from its lowest level since May. The 20-day moving average is still keeping a lid on BMBL, which carries a 10.7% year-to-date deficit.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here