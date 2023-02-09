S&P 500   4,129.48 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,053.62 (+0.31%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter on price hikes

Thu., February 9, 2023 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Bottles of Pepsi are displayed in a grocery store, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. PepsiCo reports their corporate results on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter after hiking prices for its drinks and snacks.

Revenue rose more than 10% to $28 billion. That was better than the $26.8 billion Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pepsi’s net income fell 60% to $535 million, largely due to a $1.5 billion impairment charge for its SodaStream brand and other assets. Without one-time items, Pepsi earned $1.67 per share in the October-December period, beating analysts’ forecast of $1.65.

Higher prices helped it navigate rising costs for fuel as well as commodities like cooking oil and potatoes, the company said Thursday.

The Purchase, New York, company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 6% this year, a slower pace from its full-year organic growth of 14.4% in 2022. It also plans $1 billion in share repurchases.

