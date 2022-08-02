S&P 500   4,097.56 (-0.51%)
DOW   32,514.58 (-0.87%)
QQQ   314.98 (-0.09%)
AAPL   160.05 (-0.90%)
MSFT   273.59 (-1.59%)
META   159.64 (-0.18%)
GOOGL   114.32 (-0.47%)
AMZN   136.14 (+0.55%)
TSLA   896.35 (+0.51%)
NVDA   183.31 (-0.60%)
NIO   19.96 (-1.09%)
BABA   91.45 (+1.23%)
AMD   96.93 (+0.15%)
MU   61.48 (-1.69%)
CGC   2.75 (+8.70%)
T   18.45 (-1.49%)
GE   75.25 (-0.73%)
F   15.32 (-0.13%)
DIS   106.16 (-0.06%)
AMC   16.21 (+5.47%)
PFE   50.83 (+0.43%)
PYPL   88.44 (-0.15%)
NFLX   226.29 (+0.04%)
PepsiCo Stock Nabs Record High on Energy Drink Investment

Mon., August 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is in the spotlight today, after agreeing to invest $550 million in Celsius Holdings (CELH) for an 8.5% stake. The deal also has also enabled PepsiCo to take over the company's U.S. energy drink distribution, and to nominate a director to serve Celcius' board. At last check, PEP is up 1% to trade at $176.78.

Options bulls are taking notice, with 21,000 calls across the tape so far -- double the intraday average -- as opposed to just 4,047 puts. Most popular by far is the 8/5 180-strike call, where positions are currently being opened, followed distantly by the September 180 call.

The equity has fared extremely well since its last earnings report, which culminated in a beat-and-raise. In fact, the shares earlier today hit a fresh all-time high of $177.69, and are now eyeing their third-straight win. The 20-day moving average has been supporting the security since late June, and longer term PEP sports a 12.6% year-over-year lead.

PEP 20 Day

Options look like an attractive route at the moment. This is per the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 16%, which sits in the relatively low 23rd percentile of readings from the last 12 months, meaning options traders are currently pricing in low volatility expectations for the equity.


