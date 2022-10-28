Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

S&P 500   3,886.00 (+2.07%)
DOW   32,768.46 (+2.30%)
QQQ   279.59 (+2.46%)
AAPL   156.75 (+8.25%)
MSFT   233.00 (+2.76%)
META   98.58 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   94.94 (+2.95%)
AMZN   101.01 (-8.97%)
TSLA   225.16 (+0.03%)
NVDA   137.38 (+4.27%)
NIO   9.38 (-6.01%)
BABA   62.90 (-4.47%)
AMD   61.88 (+5.60%)
T   18.49 (+2.55%)
MU   54.40 (+4.19%)
CGC   3.10 (+3.68%)
F   13.23 (+1.77%)
GE   77.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   105.39 (+0.91%)
AMC   6.57 (+0.92%)
PYPL   86.62 (-0.84%)
PFE   47.39 (+3.61%)
NFLX   293.76 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,886.00 (+2.07%)
DOW   32,768.46 (+2.30%)
QQQ   279.59 (+2.46%)
AAPL   156.75 (+8.25%)
MSFT   233.00 (+2.76%)
META   98.58 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   94.94 (+2.95%)
AMZN   101.01 (-8.97%)
TSLA   225.16 (+0.03%)
NVDA   137.38 (+4.27%)
NIO   9.38 (-6.01%)
BABA   62.90 (-4.47%)
AMD   61.88 (+5.60%)
T   18.49 (+2.55%)
MU   54.40 (+4.19%)
CGC   3.10 (+3.68%)
F   13.23 (+1.77%)
GE   77.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   105.39 (+0.91%)
AMC   6.57 (+0.92%)
PYPL   86.62 (-0.84%)
PFE   47.39 (+3.61%)
NFLX   293.76 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,886.00 (+2.07%)
DOW   32,768.46 (+2.30%)
QQQ   279.59 (+2.46%)
AAPL   156.75 (+8.25%)
MSFT   233.00 (+2.76%)
META   98.58 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   94.94 (+2.95%)
AMZN   101.01 (-8.97%)
TSLA   225.16 (+0.03%)
NVDA   137.38 (+4.27%)
NIO   9.38 (-6.01%)
BABA   62.90 (-4.47%)
AMD   61.88 (+5.60%)
T   18.49 (+2.55%)
MU   54.40 (+4.19%)
CGC   3.10 (+3.68%)
F   13.23 (+1.77%)
GE   77.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   105.39 (+0.91%)
AMC   6.57 (+0.92%)
PYPL   86.62 (-0.84%)
PFE   47.39 (+3.61%)
NFLX   293.76 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   3,886.00 (+2.07%)
DOW   32,768.46 (+2.30%)
QQQ   279.59 (+2.46%)
AAPL   156.75 (+8.25%)
MSFT   233.00 (+2.76%)
META   98.58 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   94.94 (+2.95%)
AMZN   101.01 (-8.97%)
TSLA   225.16 (+0.03%)
NVDA   137.38 (+4.27%)
NIO   9.38 (-6.01%)
BABA   62.90 (-4.47%)
AMD   61.88 (+5.60%)
T   18.49 (+2.55%)
MU   54.40 (+4.19%)
CGC   3.10 (+3.68%)
F   13.23 (+1.77%)
GE   77.67 (+2.20%)
DIS   105.39 (+0.91%)
AMC   6.57 (+0.92%)
PYPL   86.62 (-0.84%)
PFE   47.39 (+3.61%)
NFLX   293.76 (-1.07%)

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

Fri., October 28, 2022 | Becky Bohrer, Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding" after the project was approved, a report set to be released by a U.S. House panel says.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of its release. The report makes several recommendations, including environmental review process changes to “ensure holistic review of cumulative impacts of projects.”

A message seeking comment was sent to Friday a spokesperson with the Pebble Limited Partnership, which is seeking to develop the Pebble Mine.

The proposed mine is in Alaska's Bristol Bay region. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said the region supports the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world and that it also contains significant mineral resources.

The debate over the project has gone on for years and spanned several presidential administrations.

The report, from Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Grace Napolitano of California, says that at the same time a now-former top official with the Pebble partnership told a subcommittee there were “no current plans” for expansion of the proposed mine, the Pebble partnership was seeking to develop an expanded project “and touting that larger vision in pitches to potential investors.”

The same week in 2019 that Tom Collier, then the Pebble partnership CEO, testified before the subcommittee, he and other project leaders “pitched a much longer-term Pebble Mine to investors," the report said.

The report cited a similar presentation by Pebble leaders dated months earlier and said the slide deck presentation was also being shown to investors in early 2020.

Collier resigned in September 2020.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late 2020 rejected a key permit authorization for the Pebble project. That decision was appealed by the Pebble partnership, which is owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The appeal has yet to be decided.


Meanwhile, the EPA is weighing whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block mine plans. Pebble has called the EPA's actions premature. But mine opponents have urged the agency to act to stop large-scale mining in the region.

In Collier's written remarks, submitted to the subcommittee in 2019, he said Pebble had “no current plans, in this application or in any other way, for expansion. If expansion did become feasible, new permits would be required. The permit applicant would have to go through the same rigorous procedure that Pebble is now going through. Any concerns with scope or environmental risk can be addressed in that new permitting process.”

DeFazio chairs the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Napolitano chairs a panel subcommittee.

The report, written by Democratic majority staff, as part of its recommendations, urges updates to project review processes. It recommends the corps’ permit application form be updated "to include questions about the envisioned full scope of a project and any anticipated additional permitting.” It says agencies should take into account such things as economic feasibility analyses.

The report also says Congress should explore legislative actions to provide protections for the Bristol Bay watershed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Northern Dynasty Minerals right now?

Before you consider Northern Dynasty Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Dynasty Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM)
0 of 5 stars		C$0.33flatN/A-6.60BuyC$0.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.