Smithfield Foods to shutter California meat-packing plant

×
S&P 500   3,900.86 (-2.91%)
DOW   31,392.79 (-2.73%)
QQQ   288.84 (-3.53%)
AAPL   137.13 (-3.86%)
MSFT   252.99 (-4.46%)
META   175.57 (-4.58%)
GOOGL   2,223.23 (-3.20%)
AMZN   109.65 (-5.60%)
TSLA   696.69 (-3.12%)
NVDA   169.74 (-5.95%)
NIO   18.14 (-3.61%)
BABA   109.84 (-0.05%)
AMD   94.82 (-4.03%)
MU   62.62 (-5.15%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.69 (-0.91%)
GE   71.23 (-4.75%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   99.40 (-3.78%)
AMC   12.43 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.97 (-3.50%)
PYPL   79.30 (-5.72%)
NFLX   182.94 (-5.10%)
S&P 500   3,900.86 (-2.91%)
DOW   31,392.79 (-2.73%)
QQQ   288.84 (-3.53%)
AAPL   137.13 (-3.86%)
MSFT   252.99 (-4.46%)
META   175.57 (-4.58%)
GOOGL   2,223.23 (-3.20%)
AMZN   109.65 (-5.60%)
TSLA   696.69 (-3.12%)
NVDA   169.74 (-5.95%)
NIO   18.14 (-3.61%)
BABA   109.84 (-0.05%)
AMD   94.82 (-4.03%)
MU   62.62 (-5.15%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.69 (-0.91%)
GE   71.23 (-4.75%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   99.40 (-3.78%)
AMC   12.43 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.97 (-3.50%)
PYPL   79.30 (-5.72%)
NFLX   182.94 (-5.10%)
S&P 500   3,900.86 (-2.91%)
DOW   31,392.79 (-2.73%)
QQQ   288.84 (-3.53%)
AAPL   137.13 (-3.86%)
MSFT   252.99 (-4.46%)
META   175.57 (-4.58%)
GOOGL   2,223.23 (-3.20%)
AMZN   109.65 (-5.60%)
TSLA   696.69 (-3.12%)
NVDA   169.74 (-5.95%)
NIO   18.14 (-3.61%)
BABA   109.84 (-0.05%)
AMD   94.82 (-4.03%)
MU   62.62 (-5.15%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.69 (-0.91%)
GE   71.23 (-4.75%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   99.40 (-3.78%)
AMC   12.43 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.97 (-3.50%)
PYPL   79.30 (-5.72%)
NFLX   182.94 (-5.10%)
S&P 500   3,900.86 (-2.91%)
DOW   31,392.79 (-2.73%)
QQQ   288.84 (-3.53%)
AAPL   137.13 (-3.86%)
MSFT   252.99 (-4.46%)
META   175.57 (-4.58%)
GOOGL   2,223.23 (-3.20%)
AMZN   109.65 (-5.60%)
TSLA   696.69 (-3.12%)
NVDA   169.74 (-5.95%)
NIO   18.14 (-3.61%)
BABA   109.84 (-0.05%)
AMD   94.82 (-4.03%)
MU   62.62 (-5.15%)
CGC   3.65 (-5.19%)
T   20.69 (-0.91%)
GE   71.23 (-4.75%)
F   12.75 (-3.99%)
DIS   99.40 (-3.78%)
AMC   12.43 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.97 (-3.50%)
PYPL   79.30 (-5.72%)
NFLX   182.94 (-5.10%)

Smithfield Foods to shutter California meat-packing plant

Friday, June 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

VERNON, Calif. (AP) — Meat-packing giant Smithfield Foods said Friday it will close its only California plant next year, citing the escalating cost of doing business in the state.

The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon, an industrial suburb south of Los Angeles, will shut down in February, with its 1,800 employees receiving severance and job placement support along with bonuses for those who choose to stay on the job until the closure, said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs.

Some workers, who on average earn about $21 per hour, also will have opportunities to relocate to other facilities owned by the Virginia-based Smithfield Foods Inc.

The Vernon plant slaughters pigs and packages products such as ham and bacon. Some operations will be moved to other facilities in the Midwest, but the overall reduction in processing capacity is prompting Smithfield to reduce its sow herd in Utah. The company also said it is exploring ways to exit its farms in California and Arizona.

Monroe said operating costs in California are much higher than in other areas of the country, including taxes and the price of water, electricity and natural gas.

“Our utility costs in California are 3 1/2 times higher per head than our other locations where they do the same type of work,” he said.

The shutdown is not expected to reduce supply or increase costs on products, and Farmer John Products will still be sold in California, Monroe said.

“There won’t be any impact on our customers,” he said.

The Vernon plant has been the target of repeated protests by animal rights activists over its treatment of hogs. It also was hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some 300 employees exposed to infections in 2020. Several were hospitalized.

California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health fined Smithfield Foods about $60,000 for safety violations that exposed workers to infection.


Smithfield Foods was founded in Smithfield, Virginia, in 1936 and according to its website provides more than 40,000 jobs in the United States. It was acquired in 2013 by Hong Kong-based WH Group.

Should you invest $1,000 in Smithfield Foods right now?

Before you consider Smithfield Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smithfield Foods wasn't on the list.

While Smithfield Foods currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Smithfield Foods (SFD)
0.7998 of 5 stars		$0.00flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.