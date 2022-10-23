S&P 500   3,752.75
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport

Sun., October 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. (AP Photo/Juan Carlo De Vela)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 11 crewmembers and 162 passengers who had to use the emergency slides to escape.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan international airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were canceled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 canceled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

“All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

