Stocks trim back their gains as investors wait for stimulus

This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange, right, in New York. Stocks are giving back some of their recent gains in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Feb. 17, not far below the record highs major indexes set in recent days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stocks were moving lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors digested data that showed that showed the U.S. economy is in need of more stimulus. Energy prices were steady after rising sharply the day before, due to the frigid weather that's impacted much of the U.S.
The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern, dragged down by technology and industrial companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 31,495 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.3%.
Two stocks in the Dow that were helping the index were Verizon Communications and Chevron. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company announced it made significant new investments in those companies.
The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. The jump was largely driven by the $600 stimulus checks that went out to most Americans in late December and early January. The data shows that recession-hit Americans are eager to spend cash on necessities, and aren't saving the funds — which is the goal of stimulus checks.
It potentially means that additional stimulus, likely in the form of $1,400 checks in the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, will likely provide a necessary boost to the economy. Optimism that Washington will come through on trillions of dollars of more aid for the economy and encouraging company earnings reports have helped stocks grind higher this month, along with hopes that the coronavirus vaccine rollout will set the stage for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year.
“We’re keeping this economy humming despite the last several weeks, which have been really challenging,” said Katie Nixon of Northern Trust. “That’s notable, it’s a clue to what will happen if we get an additional stimulus package.”
Later Wednesday investors will be looking over minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, held in January. It will be a chance to see what the central bank expects for inflation.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped back to 1.28% from 1.29% late Tuesday, the highest level in a year.
___
AP Business Writer Ken Sweet contributed.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
20 Stocks to Sell Now
Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.
If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.
This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".