Stocks waver in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

S&P 500   4,091.68 (-0.97%)
DOW   32,695.80 (-0.85%)
QQQ   311.53 (-0.55%)
AAPL   154.91 (-1.74%)
MSFT   280.01 (+0.90%)
FB   203.49 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,285.11 (+0.13%)
AMZN   2,405.01 (-3.24%)
TSLA   860.54 (-1.17%)
NVDA   187.22 (+0.94%)
BABA   98.91 (+1.87%)
NIO   16.77 (+0.42%)
AMD   86.15 (+0.74%)
CGC   5.82 (+1.93%)
MU   68.13 (-0.09%)
T   19.02 (+0.85%)
GE   74.15 (-0.54%)
F   13.96 (-1.41%)
DIS   111.49 (-0.13%)
AMC   14.92 (-2.48%)
PFE   47.88 (-2.43%)
PYPL   89.13 (+1.36%)
NFLX   194.43 (+2.14%)
S&P 500   4,091.68 (-0.97%)
DOW   32,695.80 (-0.85%)
QQQ   311.53 (-0.55%)
AAPL   154.91 (-1.74%)
MSFT   280.01 (+0.90%)
FB   203.49 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,285.11 (+0.13%)
AMZN   2,405.01 (-3.24%)
TSLA   860.54 (-1.17%)
NVDA   187.22 (+0.94%)
BABA   98.91 (+1.87%)
NIO   16.77 (+0.42%)
AMD   86.15 (+0.74%)
CGC   5.82 (+1.93%)
MU   68.13 (-0.09%)
T   19.02 (+0.85%)
GE   74.15 (-0.54%)
F   13.96 (-1.41%)
DIS   111.49 (-0.13%)
AMC   14.92 (-2.48%)
PFE   47.88 (-2.43%)
PYPL   89.13 (+1.36%)
NFLX   194.43 (+2.14%)
S&P 500   4,091.68 (-0.97%)
DOW   32,695.80 (-0.85%)
QQQ   311.53 (-0.55%)
AAPL   154.91 (-1.74%)
MSFT   280.01 (+0.90%)
FB   203.49 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,285.11 (+0.13%)
AMZN   2,405.01 (-3.24%)
TSLA   860.54 (-1.17%)
NVDA   187.22 (+0.94%)
BABA   98.91 (+1.87%)
NIO   16.77 (+0.42%)
AMD   86.15 (+0.74%)
CGC   5.82 (+1.93%)
MU   68.13 (-0.09%)
T   19.02 (+0.85%)
GE   74.15 (-0.54%)
F   13.96 (-1.41%)
DIS   111.49 (-0.13%)
AMC   14.92 (-2.48%)
PFE   47.88 (-2.43%)
PYPL   89.13 (+1.36%)
NFLX   194.43 (+2.14%)
S&P 500   4,091.68 (-0.97%)
DOW   32,695.80 (-0.85%)
QQQ   311.53 (-0.55%)
AAPL   154.91 (-1.74%)
MSFT   280.01 (+0.90%)
FB   203.49 (+1.51%)
GOOGL   2,285.11 (+0.13%)
AMZN   2,405.01 (-3.24%)
TSLA   860.54 (-1.17%)
NVDA   187.22 (+0.94%)
BABA   98.91 (+1.87%)
NIO   16.77 (+0.42%)
AMD   86.15 (+0.74%)
CGC   5.82 (+1.93%)
MU   68.13 (-0.09%)
T   19.02 (+0.85%)
GE   74.15 (-0.54%)
F   13.96 (-1.41%)
DIS   111.49 (-0.13%)
AMC   14.92 (-2.48%)
PFE   47.88 (-2.43%)
PYPL   89.13 (+1.36%)
NFLX   194.43 (+2.14%)

Stocks waver in a shaky start to May on Wall Street

Monday, May 2, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Robert Charmak, right, works on the floor, Monday May 2, 2022. The subdued start to May follows a dismal April, where Big Tech companies dragged the broader market lower as they started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday for a shaky start to May following a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:02 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99 points, or 0.3%, to 32,877 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Communications and technology companies gained ground and helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. Facebook's parent, Meta, jumped 2.5% and Microsoft rose 1%.

Smaller company stocks made slight gains. The Russell 2000 rose 0.5%.

Health care companies and household goods makers fell. Pfizer shed 1.7% and Procter & Gamble fell 1.9%.

The subdued start to May follows a dismal April, where Big Tech companies dragged the broader market lower as they started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply. Many companies in the sector have pricey stock values and therefore have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

U.S. crude oil prices were relatively unchanged after slipping earlier in the day. European energy ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a jump in already high oil and natural gas prices.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.99% from 2.89% late Friday. It briefly touched 3.00% Monday morning and it hasn't been above that level since Dec. 3, 2018, according to Tradeweb.

Treasury yields have been rising all year as investors prepare for higher interest rates. Markets are expecting an extra-large interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve as it tries to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades.

The central bank is expected to raise short-term interest rates by double the usual amount when it releases its latest statement on Wednesday. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big increases over the coming months.


Rate hikes from the Fed will further increase borrowing costs across the board for people buying cars, using credit cards and taking out mortgages to buy homes. Investors have been concerned about rising inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers. But, they are also concerned about how the rate hikes will play out in fighting inflation and whether a more aggressive Fed could actually hurt economic growth.

Concerns about rising inflation have also been hanging over the latest round of corporate earnings. Disappointing results or outlooks from Apple, Google’s parent company and Amazon helped fuel the selling last week. Investors are reviewing the latest results and statements to gauge just how heavily rising costs have impacted operations and whether price hikes have hampered sales.

Wall Street is in for another busy week of earnings reports. Expedia and Clorox are among the many companies reporting their results later Monday. Pfizer reports results on Tuesday, CVS Health reports results on Wednesday, and Kellogg reports results on Thursday.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Procter & Gamble (PG)
2.7653 of 5 stars		$157.47-1.9%2.32%27.48Buy$165.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.