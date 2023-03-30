The Largest Egg Producer in the U.S. Saw Profits Increase By 718% Amid Soaring Prices

A major egg producer saw big profits as egg prices skyrocketed, according to CNN.
In a quarterly earnings report released Tuesday, Cal-Maine Foods brought in over $320 million in net income for the quarter ending in late February 2023. That's a 718% increase compared to the $39 million the company reported for the same quarter last year.
"Our results are reflective of a dynamic market environment with higher average selling prices and favorable demand. Elevated market pricing continues," said Sherman Miller, president and CEO of Cal-Maine, in the release.
Egg prices tend to be volatile, but an avian flu outbreak in 2022 contributed to a spike in prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average price for Grade A chicken eggs sold by the dozen went from about $1.34 in August 2020 to a peak of nearly $5 in January 2023.
Related: 'Are the Chickens On Strike?': Consumers Furious As Egg Prices Skyrocket Over 64% In One Month In Some U.S. States
Prices have started to ease down to $4.21 a dozen, per the same chart, and similar results emerged for wholesale prices.
Cal-Maine previously released a statement on high egg prices, saying that inflation and the avian flu greatly impacted the industry. It said it uses third-party trackers to negotiate prices with retailers and "does not sell eggs directly to consumers or set retail egg prices," it wrote.
In a 2020 presentation for investors, Cal-Maine said it is the No. 1 producer of eggs in the U.S., with a 19% market share and a flock of about 51 million birds.
Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.
While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.Get This Free Report