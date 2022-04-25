Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/25/2022

This last week of April will be full of economic indicators, as well as earnings reports from major players in the tech sector. Investors will also sift through the usual jobs data, durable goods orders, and the pending home sales and consumer sentiment indexes. Plus, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is also on the calendar for this week.

Earnings season rages on this week, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Comcast (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nio (NIO), Paypal (PYPL), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Twitter (TWTR), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Visa (V), among others.

Today there are no economic indicators of note scheduled for Monday, April 25.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 25:

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NYSE:ATVI -- $78.61) develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Activision Blizzard will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH -- $77.69) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. Bank of Hawaii will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO -- $65.25) manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. Coca-Cola will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Community Bank Systems Inc. (NYSE:CBU -- $67.84) operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. Community Bank will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM -- $93.93) supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. Dorman Products will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN -- $76.40) operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. Lakeland Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII -- $246.84) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Lennox International will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:OTIS -- $73.42) manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. Otis Worldwide will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG -- $30.34) operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. Philips will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE -- $195.78) is a real estate investment trust. Alexandria Real Estate will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC -- $64.80) is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. American Campus Communities will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP -- $280.08) provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. Ameriprise Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axalta Coating Systems Inc. (NYSE:AXTA -- $24.87) manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Axalta Coating Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO -- $67.73) markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. Brown & Brown will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE -- $26.52) provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Cadence Bank will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS -- $148.07) provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. Cadence Design will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX -- $37.51) provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Calix will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY -- $43.31) operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. Cathay will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crane Co. (NYSE:CR -- $105.02) manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. Crane will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI -- $194.14) operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Crown will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM -- $19.41) provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. HealthStream will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF -- $47.33) provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Heartland Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL -- $55.60) develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. Hexcel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX -- $70.53) operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. Independent Bank Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE:LXFR -- $17.05) designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. Luxfer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP -- $150.62) provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Medpace will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI -- $13.38) is a real estate investment trust. O-I Glass will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG -- $161.18) manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. Packaging Corporation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP -- $172.15) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. PepsiCo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. (NASDAQ:PCH -- $54.14) is a real estate investment trust. PotlatchDeltic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC -- $19.54) is a real estate investment trust. Retail Opportunity Investments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SBA Communications Corp. (NASDAQ:SBA -- $366.36) is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. SBA Communications will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD -- $104.77) is a real estate investment trust. Simpson Manufacturing will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI -- $29.18) provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. TrueBlue will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS -- $132.93) owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. Universal Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB -- $67.97) is a real estate investment trust. W.R. Berkley will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR -- $173.82) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. Whirlpool will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION -- $60.74) provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Zions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, both the S&P Case-Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) U.S. home price indexes are due out Tuesday. Also due out are durable goods and core capital equipment orders, April's consumer confidence index, as well as new home sales data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

