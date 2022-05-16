Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/16/2022

There will continue to be plenty of economic data on the docket this week. Investors will be eyeing the Empire State manufacturing index and retail sales data. Earnings season is winding down, however, there are still a handful of notable reports this week, particularly from big-name retailers. Bath & Body Works (BBWI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL), JD.com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Target (T), Walmart (WMT) are all set to announce their quarterly reports.

Today will start off slow, with only the Empire State manufacturing index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 16:

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU -- $28.27) provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. Clear Secure will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN -- $1.93) researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. Compugen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY -- $110.38) develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Monday.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM -- $47.14) manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. Tower Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY -- $17.44) provides eyewear products. Warby Parker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR -- $7.14) manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Weber will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX -- $71.19) develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. Wix.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI -- $47.95) provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Consensus Cloud Solutions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN -- $3.48) operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. GAN will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $20.46) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-e Online will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS -- $12.58) provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. Shoals Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS -- $17.84) provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. Stratasys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO -- $109.93) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. Take-Two will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME -- $4.10) operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Tencent Music will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring retail sales, the industrial production index, the NAHB home builders' index, and business inventories.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.