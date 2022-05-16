Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/16/2022

S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/16/2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

There will continue to be plenty of economic data on the docket this week. Investors will be eyeing the Empire State manufacturing index and retail sales data. Earnings season is winding down, however, there are still a handful of notable reports this week, particularly from big-name retailers. Bath & Body Works (BBWI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL), JD.com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Target (T), Walmart (WMT) are all set to announce their quarterly reports. 

Today will start off slow, with only the Empire State manufacturing index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 16:


Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU -- $28.27) provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. Clear Secure will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN -- $1.93) researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. Compugen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY -- $110.38) develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Monday.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM -- $47.14) manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. Tower Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY -- $17.44) provides eyewear products. Warby Parker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR -- $7.14) manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Weber will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX -- $71.19) develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. Wix.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI -- $47.95) provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Consensus Cloud Solutions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN -- $3.48) operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. GAN will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $20.46) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-e Online will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS -- $12.58) provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. Shoals Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS -- $17.84) provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. Stratasys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO -- $109.93) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. Take-Two will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME -- $4.10) operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Tencent Music will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring retail sales, the industrial production index, the NAHB home builders' index, and business inventories. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.