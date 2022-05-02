Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/2/2022

Another batch of corporate earnings reports, and plenty of economic indicators that are on deck this week. Investors will be sifting through the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), as well as jobs and productivity data. Also on the schedule is a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

With earnings season in full-swing, this week's earnings docket is packed, with reports coming from Airbnb (ABNB), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Avis Budget (CAR), Beyond Meat (BYND), Biogen (BIIB), BP (BP), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cerner (CERN), Chegg (CHGG), Cinemark (CNK), Clorox (CLX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Hilton Hotels (HLT), Lyft (LYFT), Marathon Oil (MRO), MGM Resorts (MGM), Moderna (MRNA), Nikola (NKLA), Pfizer (PFE), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Sunrun (RUN), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), Wayfair (W), and Yum! Brands (YUM).

The month officially kicks off today and brings the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 2:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG -- $125.57) operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. Affiliated Managers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS -- $4.44) develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. Akoustis Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA -- $47.44) provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. CNA Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO -- $93.21) engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. EnPro Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD -- $25.91) provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. Enterprise Products will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS -- $34.03) designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Federal Signal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN -- $136.98) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Global Payments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPN -- $28.07) produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. Green Plains will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD -- $25.11) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. InMode will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI -- $47.78) provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. Itron will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD -- $20.79) designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. JELD-WEN will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Moody's Corp. (NYSE:MCO -- $316.48) operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. Moody's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON -- $52.11) provides intelligent sensing and power solutions worldwide. ON Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK -- $19.71) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Park Hotels & Resorts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA -- $205.96) operates as a transportation company in North America. Saia will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR -- $57.64) designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. Timken will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC -- $100.05) provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. WEC Energy Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ADUS -- $84.28) provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. Addus HomeCare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR -- $18.81) provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. Amkor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC -- $17.87) operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. BigCommerce will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT -- $65.85) operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Cabot will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG -- $24.74) operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. Chegg will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN -- $58.17) engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Devon Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW -- $30.96) operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. Douglas Dynamics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER -- $13.88) operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. EverQuote will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN -- $98.19) provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Fabrinet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT -- $93.35) manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Freshpet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT -- $8.30) provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Harmonic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF -- $149.70) manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. J&J Snack Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR -- $46.16) provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. Kemper will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI -- $65.30) designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. Logitech will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED -- $178.36) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. Medifast will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE -- $31.93) operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. Noble will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS -- $84.37) operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. ONE Gas will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Otter Tail Corp. (NASDAQ:OGS -- $57.96) engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. Otter Tail will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO -- $51.73) provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. Q2 Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS -- $24.91) provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. Rambus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sanmina Corp. (NASDAQ:SANM -- $40.89) provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. Sanmina will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG -- $3.76) provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. Transocean will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS -- $43.20) provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Varonis Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD -- $110.48) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Woodward will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI -- $47.40) provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, job openings and quits data, factory orders, and motor vehicle sales are expected to come out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.