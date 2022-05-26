Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/26/2022

Today pending home sales and gross domestic product (GDP) data are due out along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 26:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA -- $82.31) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Alibaba will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD -- $51.46) manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. Alibaba will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU -- $119.32) offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. Baidu will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN -- $7.89) provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. Baozun will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC -- $45.87) manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. Brady will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL -- $156.29) operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. Burlington Stores will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM -- $54.76) provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG -- $195.34) provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. Dollar General will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR -- $133.59) operates discount variety retail stores. Dollar Tree will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE -- $66.87) is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Hamilton Lane will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK -- $70.94) operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. Jack In The Box will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M -- $19.21) operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Macy's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU -- $13.01) owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. Manchester United will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT -- $105.54) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Medtronic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RBC Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL -- $158.97) manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. RBC Bearings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY -- $100.35) operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. Royal Bank of Canada will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM -- $193.75) produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. Sanderson Farms will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN -- $24.90) owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. Titan Machinery will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD -- $73.26) provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Toronto-Dominion Bank will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME -- $2.89) operates as a consumer genetics and research company. 23andMe will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO -- $13.56) operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. American Eagle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK -- $186.53) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. Autodesk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST -- $440.11) engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. Costco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL -- $43.30) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. Dell will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO -- $29.72) operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Domo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH -- $7.10) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Farfetch will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS -- $10.65) operates as an apparel retail company. Gap will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A -- $10.98) engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Lions Gate Entertainment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL -- $53.96) designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. Marvell will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB -- $8.00) develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. Red Robin Gourmet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP -- $27.32) is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. StepStone Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO -- $7.54) provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Sumo Logic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA -- $352.95) operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. Ulta Beauty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW -- $120.54) provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. VMware will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY -- $164.51) provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Workday will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS -- $132.58) operates as a cloud security company worldwide. Zscaler will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap, as well as goods trade balance, consumer spending data, and the Michigan consumer sentiment index. The 5-year inflation expectation data is also slated to release.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

