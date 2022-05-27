Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/27/2022

REMINDER: The stock market will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. The shortened trading week will kick off on Tuesday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Today the PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap, as well as goods trade balance, consumer spending data, and the Michigan consumer sentiment index. The 5-year inflation expectation data is also slated to release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 27:

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG -- $30.65) operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. Big Lots will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC -- $5.55) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Canopy Growth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB -- $51.10) engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Hibbett will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM -- $194.49) produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. Sanderson Farms will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, there is plenty of economic data on deck during the holiday-shortened trading week, with investors eyeing inflation data. Earnings season has officially wound down, though there are still a handful of notable reports to come. Specifically, Capri Holdings (CPRI), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP (HPQ), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Salesforce.com (CRM), Trip.com (TCOM), and Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are a few of the companies announcing their quarterly results.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.