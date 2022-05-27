×
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.18 (+0.97%)
MSFT   267.46 (+0.59%)
FB   191.47 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   2,188.53 (+1.52%)
AMZN   2,252.92 (+1.41%)
TSLA   723.00 (+2.16%)
NVDA   181.20 (+1.51%)
BABA   92.90 (-1.67%)
NIO   16.25 (+1.37%)
AMD   100.18 (+1.45%)
CGC   4.89 (-11.89%)
MU   71.32 (+1.02%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.26 (+1.07%)
DIS   106.43 (+0.78%)
AMC   12.61 (+3.11%)
PFE   53.86 (-0.24%)
PYPL   81.35 (+1.16%)
NFLX   193.19 (+0.94%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/27/2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

REMINDER: The stock market will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. The shortened trading week will kick off on Tuesday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Today the PCE price index and core PCE price index are on tap, as well as goods trade balance, consumer spending data, and the Michigan consumer sentiment index. The 5-year inflation expectation data is also slated to release. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 27:

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG -- $30.65) operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. Big Lots will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC -- $5.55) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. Canopy Growth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB -- $51.10) engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Hibbett will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM -- $194.49) produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. Sanderson Farms will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, there is plenty of economic data on deck during the holiday-shortened trading week, with investors eyeing inflation data. Earnings season has officially wound down, though there are still a handful of notable reports to come. Specifically, Capri Holdings (CPRI),  Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP (HPQ), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Salesforce.com (CRM), Trip.com (TCOM), and Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are a few of the companies announcing their quarterly results. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


