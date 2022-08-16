Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/16/2022

Today building permits, housing starts, and industrial production data will come out on Tuesday in addition to the capacity utilization rate.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 16:

Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI -- $4.54) develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Genius Sports will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $27.34) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-E Online will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD -- $314.61) operates as a home improvement retailer. Home Depot will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA -- $3.62) operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. HUYA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS -- $8.49) owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. IHS Holding will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE -- $96.19) manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lumentum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON -- $24.46) develops and distributes sports products worldwide. On will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC -- $38.50) operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. Premier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE -- $89.97) engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. Sea will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT -- $132.60) engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. Walmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A -- $133.90) provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Agilent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY -- $210.47) provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. Jack Henry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, retail sales and business inventories are on tap.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

