S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/16/2022

Tue., August 16, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today building permits, housing starts, and industrial production data will come out on Tuesday in addition to the capacity utilization rate.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 16:

Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI -- $4.54) develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Genius Sports will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.


Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE -- $27.34) provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Global-E Online will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD -- $314.61) operates as a home improvement retailer. Home Depot will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA -- $3.62) operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. HUYA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS -- $8.49) owns, operates, and develops shared telecommunications infrastructure in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. IHS Holding will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE -- $96.19) manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lumentum will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON -- $24.46) develops and distributes sports products worldwide. On will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC -- $38.50) operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. Premier will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE -- $89.97) engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. Sea will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT -- $132.60) engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. Walmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A -- $133.90) provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Agilent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY -- $210.47) provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. Jack Henry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, retail sales and business inventories are on tap.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

