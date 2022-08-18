Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/18/2022

Today the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index, existing home sales data, and leading economic indicators are in focus. Also set to capture Wall Street's attention today is the latest round of initial and continuing jobless claims data.



The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 18:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ -- $69.13) operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. BJ's Wholesale will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ -- $39.23) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Canadian Solar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:EL -- $276.52) manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. Estée Lauder will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS -- $33.95) operates as a retail company in the United States. Kohl's will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLCO -- $5.53) develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and resort facilities in Asia and Europe. Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS -- $161.16) operates as a professional sports company. Madison Square Garden will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES -- $91.58) provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. NetEase will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE -- $228.54) provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. NICE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SpartanNash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN -- $31.76) distributes and retails grocery products. SpartanNash will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR -- $37.11) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. Tapestry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT -- $106.00) provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Applied Materials will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL -- $151.38) provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. Bill.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB -- $229.37) operates as a technology services company worldwide. Globant will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS -- $100.99) designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. OSI Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST -- $92.82) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Ross Stores will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE -- $11.72) provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. StoneCo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, an advance report on services is due out and wraps up the week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

