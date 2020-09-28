Uber gets back London license after winning court challenge

This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday Sept. 28, 2020, against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
LONDON (AP) — Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license.
The U.S. company had challenged Transport for London’s decision in late 2019 not to renew its private hire vehicle (PHV) operating license over safety concerns involving imposter drivers.
"Despite their historical faillings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV operator's license," Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweer Ikram wrote in his decision.
However, he said he wanted to hear from lawyers for both sides before deciding how long Uber's license should be and under what conditions it should operate.
Uber was allowed to continue operating while the appeal was underway. The decision came after a four-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
Transport for London had decided in 2019 to reject Uber’s application for a new license, citing several breaches that placed passengers at risk. The regulator noted, among other things, that unauthorized drivers were able to carry out thousands of rides by uploading their photos to other driver accounts.
The magistrate said he took into account Uber's efforts to improve oversight and didn't find any evidence of a “cover up” of the driver photo fraud problem.
TFL had already revoked Uber’s license once before, in 2017, but a court later granted it a license lasting 15 months, which TFL then extended for two more months in late 2019, but with 20 added conditions.
The legal victory in a lucrative European market will help Uber as it struggles to turn a profit. The company posted a $1.8 billion loss in the latest quarter, raising doubts that it can meet its goal of becoming profitable by 2021.
___
This version corrects in sixth paragraph that TFL's rejection came in 2019, not two years ago. Fixes spelling of magistrate's name to Tanweer, not Tanweek.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens
Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.
Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.
And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?
These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.
On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".