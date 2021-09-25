S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
3 Agriculture Stocks to Bet the Farm On
Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money
Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges
PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
The Holidays May Help Sony Make Up For Lost Time
Learn How to Create Wealth Through Cryptocurrency
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
3 Agriculture Stocks to Bet the Farm On
Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money
Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges
PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
The Holidays May Help Sony Make Up For Lost Time
Learn How to Create Wealth Through Cryptocurrency
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
3 Agriculture Stocks to Bet the Farm On
Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money
Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges
PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
The Holidays May Help Sony Make Up For Lost Time
Learn How to Create Wealth Through Cryptocurrency
S&P 500   4,455.48
DOW   34,798.00
QQQ   373.33
3 Agriculture Stocks to Bet the Farm On
Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money
Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges
PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
The Holidays May Help Sony Make Up For Lost Time
Learn How to Create Wealth Through Cryptocurrency

UK looks abroad to ease trucker shortage amid run on gas

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | Jill Lawless, Associated Press


A closed petrol station in Bristol, England, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc. BP and Esso shut a handful of their gas stations this week, and motorists have formed long lines as they try to fill up in case of further disruption. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, Britain said Saturday it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have caused empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations and shuttered pumps.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government had resisted easing immigration rules, despite warnings from businesses that the driver shortage could lead to a Christmas without turkey or toys for many British families.

The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s departure from the European Union last year.

Post-Brexit immigration rules mean newly arrived EU citizens can no longer work visa-free in Britain, as they could when the U.K. was a member of the trade bloc. Trucking companies have been urging the British government to loosen immigration rules so drivers can more easily be recruited from across Europe.

The government, which has touted the ability to control immigration as one of the chief benefits of Brexit, was reluctant. But on Saturday it said it was acting because of the “exceptional circumstances this year.”

The goverment said it would issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers starting in October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers. But it stuck to its insistence that in the long term British workers should be trained to take the driving jobs, and transportation companies must improve their pay and working conditions to keep them.

“After a very difficult 18 months, I know how important this Christmas is for all of us, and that’s why we’re taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure preparations remain on track," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

But he added that U.K. firms “must also play their part with working conditions continuing to improve and the deserved salary increases continuing to be maintained in order for companies to retain new drivers.”

One cause of the trucker shortage is a backlog caused by the suspension of driver testing for months during Britain's coronavirus lockdowns. The government has already increased testing capacity, as well as extending the number of hours that drivers can work each week, prompting safety concerns.

The government said military driving examiners would be pulled in to further boost civilian testing capacity.

The government says Britain is not short of fuel, but that has not stopped motorists from forming lines at gas stations to fill up just in case.

Sporadic supply chain issues at supermarkets and other shops starting several weeks ago also were attributed to a lack of delivery drivers.

BP and Esso shut a handful of gas stations in Britain this week because there were not enough truckers to get gas to the pumps. EG Group, which operates about 400 U.K. gas stations, said it was limiting purchases to 30 pounds ($41).

In a statement, the government said Britain had “ample fuel stocks.”

“But like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary COVID-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country,” it said, not acknowledging Brexit as a factor.

The head of the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker, said the driver shortage was in part “a Brexit hangover.”

“We had several drivers go home that we wouldn’t have wanted to go home, and I think there is this bigger question of the immigration system, and it’s a complicated one,” he told the BBC.

Ian Wright, chief executive of Britain's Food and Drink Federation, welcomed the new driving visas as a “pragmatic decision.”

“This is a start, but we need the government to continue to collaborate with industry and seek additional long-term solutions," he said.


7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.

In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.

A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.

Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.

In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.

View the "7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.