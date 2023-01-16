S&P 500   3,852.36
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Asian shares mixed after gains on Wall Street

UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

Mon., January 16, 2023 | The Associated Press

Royal Mail worker Leila delivers mail in Balham, London, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Britain’s postal service said it was hit Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 by a “cyber incident” that's temporarily preventing it from sending letters or parcels to other countries. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mail asked customers Monday to refrain from sending items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing the postal service from dispatching letters or parcels to other countries.

Royal Mail said it continues to experience “severe service disruption” without providing further details.

“To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we’re asking customers not to post international items until further notice,’’ the mail service said in a statement. “Items that have already been dispatched may be subject to delays.’’

The British government’s National Cyber Security Center has said it’s aware of the incident.

