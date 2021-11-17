Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   398.06 (+0.16%)
AAPL   154.05 (+2.02%)
MSFT   339.62 (+0.03%)
FB   341.21 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   2,965.54 (+0.27%)
AMZN   3,552.85 (+0.34%)
TSLA   1,090.71 (+3.41%)
NVDA   293.33 (-2.88%)
BABA   161.59 (-4.06%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.64 (-0.53%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.69 (-1.46%)
T   24.71 (+0.20%)
F   20.00 (+1.06%)
DIS   157.49 (-0.84%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.18 (-0.99%)
PFE   50.95 (+2.72%)
BA   226.79 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   398.06 (+0.16%)
AAPL   154.05 (+2.02%)
MSFT   339.62 (+0.03%)
FB   341.21 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   2,965.54 (+0.27%)
AMZN   3,552.85 (+0.34%)
TSLA   1,090.71 (+3.41%)
NVDA   293.33 (-2.88%)
BABA   161.59 (-4.06%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.64 (-0.53%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.69 (-1.46%)
T   24.71 (+0.20%)
F   20.00 (+1.06%)
DIS   157.49 (-0.84%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.18 (-0.99%)
PFE   50.95 (+2.72%)
BA   226.79 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   398.06 (+0.16%)
AAPL   154.05 (+2.02%)
MSFT   339.62 (+0.03%)
FB   341.21 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   2,965.54 (+0.27%)
AMZN   3,552.85 (+0.34%)
TSLA   1,090.71 (+3.41%)
NVDA   293.33 (-2.88%)
BABA   161.59 (-4.06%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.64 (-0.53%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.69 (-1.46%)
T   24.71 (+0.20%)
F   20.00 (+1.06%)
DIS   157.49 (-0.84%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.18 (-0.99%)
PFE   50.95 (+2.72%)
BA   226.79 (+0.44%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   398.06 (+0.16%)
AAPL   154.05 (+2.02%)
MSFT   339.62 (+0.03%)
FB   341.21 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   2,965.54 (+0.27%)
AMZN   3,552.85 (+0.34%)
TSLA   1,090.71 (+3.41%)
NVDA   293.33 (-2.88%)
BABA   161.59 (-4.06%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.64 (-0.53%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.69 (-1.46%)
T   24.71 (+0.20%)
F   20.00 (+1.06%)
DIS   157.49 (-0.84%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.18 (-0.99%)
PFE   50.95 (+2.72%)
BA   226.79 (+0.44%)

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | The Associated Press


A person uses an iPhone on Oct. 8, 2019 in New York. Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long guarded its software in a walled garden that only Apple-approved technicians can unlock. The company said Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2021, it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and later some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools to be able to repair them. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software.

The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually some Mac computers to get access to genuine Apple parts and tools for consumer repairs

The shift reflects a strengthening “right to repair” movement embraced by President Joe Biden and affecting everything from smartphones to cars and tractors. It's a reaction to the infusion of software into more everyday products and the practices of manufacturers who have increasingly made those products difficult — and often expensive — to repair.

Apple is launching an online store for self-service repairs early next year that it says will have more than 200 individual parts and tools for making the most common repairs on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It will initially be focused on do-it-yourself fixes to screens, batteries and displays, which Apple previously resisted and cited concerns about safety, such as faulty battery replacements that can damage a device.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.