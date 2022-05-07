Underperforming Groupon Stock Slides Ahead of Earnings

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is getting ready to post first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday, May 9. GRPN has a mixed history of post-earnings reactions, given it finished four of the last these eight next-day session higher, and was lower for the other four, with fairly large moves in either direction. The security has averaged a next-day 16.3% swing in the last two years, though this time the options pits are pricing in a slightly larger 18.4% move.

GRPN hasn't been faring well on the charts, down 65.2% year-over-year, while pressure at the 60-day moving average is capping the shares. Today, the security is down 8.4% to trade at $16.97.

Shot sellers have been piling on Groupon stock. The 4.26 million shares sold short account for a hefty 20.4% of its available float, or over three days' worth of pent-up buying power.

I's worth pointing out that GRPN ranks low on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 22 out of 100. In other words, the security has consistently realized lower volatility than its options have priced in, making it a potential premium-selling candidate.

