S&P 500   3,673.96 (+0.13%)
DOW   30,055.26 (+0.57%)
QQQ   304.54 (+0.23%)
AAPL   123.03 (-0.04%)
MSFT   214.35 (-0.47%)
FB   283.49 (-1.40%)
GOOGL   1,820.69 (-0.23%)
AMZN   3,193.34 (-0.32%)
TSLA   590.88 (+3.88%)
NVDA   534.91 (-1.27%)
BABA   267.28 (+2.28%)
CGC   28.81 (+2.24%)
GE   10.68 (+2.40%)
MU   70.81 (+2.46%)
AMD   92.14 (-1.71%)
T   29.08 (-0.03%)
NIO   46.43 (-3.23%)
F   9.27 (+0.76%)
ACB   10.99 (+0.37%)
NFLX   501.75 (-0.32%)
BA   240.04 (+7.23%)
GILD   60.57 (-0.92%)
DIS   153.77 (+0.10%)
US long-term mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 2.71%

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged lower this week, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.68% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%.

Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But as Freddie Mac noted, home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters.

Home prices have risen significantly in the past year as supply remains near historically low levels.

In the latest sign that the economy and job market remain under stress from the resurgent viral outbreak, the government reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a still-high 712,000.


7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Help Rebuild America

Despite their disagreements (real or imagined) on almost everything, Democrats and Republicans alike love infrastructure projects. These are easy wins for Congressional leaders seeking re-election. And they typically spur job creation, which contributes to economic growth.

With that in mind, it’s ironic that, in the last four years, the United States Congress did not pass an infrastructure bill.

Nevertheless, even with (and maybe because of) the gridlock that looks to be in the country’s future, the infrastructure looks to be on the front burner again. The economic recovery is still far from complete. Unfortunately, neither are America’s roads, energy grid, telecommunications systems, and the like. That means that it would seem like a good policy for a Biden administration to look at an infrastructure bill.

Biden will be under pressure to endorse the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed in July. But the package may need to be tweaked a bit since it currently includes climate change initiatives that have kept the bill from advancing through the Senate.

However, it appears that the economy will need some significant juice after whatever this winter brings in terms of the virus. And if calmer heads prevail (we can always hope), there may be a major infrastructure bill to stimulate job creation. And we’ve identified seven stocks that should bear watching if this comes to pass.

View the "7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Help Rebuild America".

