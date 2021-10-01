US stocks move barely higher, helped by energy companies

S&P 500   4,321.94 (+0.33%)
DOW   34,046.54 (+0.60%)
QQQ   355.64 (-0.65%)
AAPL   140.24 (-0.89%)
MSFT   285.89 (+1.41%)
FB   343.21 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,711.66 (+1.43%)
TSLA   773.52 (-0.25%)
AMZN   3,279.46 (-0.17%)
NVDA   204.33 (-1.37%)
BABA   143.86 (-2.83%)
NIO   35.70 (+0.20%)
CGC   13.24 (-4.47%)
GE   104.26 (+1.19%)
MU   70.90 (-0.11%)
AMD   101.40 (-1.46%)
T   27.15 (+0.52%)
F   14.11 (-0.35%)
ACB   6.94 (+0.29%)
DIS   174.50 (+3.15%)
PFE   42.17 (-1.95%)
BA   222.70 (+1.25%)
AMC   38.38 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,321.94 (+0.33%)
DOW   34,046.54 (+0.60%)
QQQ   355.64 (-0.65%)
AAPL   140.24 (-0.89%)
MSFT   285.89 (+1.41%)
FB   343.21 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,711.66 (+1.43%)
TSLA   773.52 (-0.25%)
AMZN   3,279.46 (-0.17%)
NVDA   204.33 (-1.37%)
BABA   143.86 (-2.83%)
NIO   35.70 (+0.20%)
CGC   13.24 (-4.47%)
GE   104.26 (+1.19%)
MU   70.90 (-0.11%)
AMD   101.40 (-1.46%)
T   27.15 (+0.52%)
F   14.11 (-0.35%)
ACB   6.94 (+0.29%)
DIS   174.50 (+3.15%)
PFE   42.17 (-1.95%)
BA   222.70 (+1.25%)
AMC   38.38 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,321.94 (+0.33%)
DOW   34,046.54 (+0.60%)
QQQ   355.64 (-0.65%)
AAPL   140.24 (-0.89%)
MSFT   285.89 (+1.41%)
FB   343.21 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,711.66 (+1.43%)
TSLA   773.52 (-0.25%)
AMZN   3,279.46 (-0.17%)
NVDA   204.33 (-1.37%)
BABA   143.86 (-2.83%)
NIO   35.70 (+0.20%)
CGC   13.24 (-4.47%)
GE   104.26 (+1.19%)
MU   70.90 (-0.11%)
AMD   101.40 (-1.46%)
T   27.15 (+0.52%)
F   14.11 (-0.35%)
ACB   6.94 (+0.29%)
DIS   174.50 (+3.15%)
PFE   42.17 (-1.95%)
BA   222.70 (+1.25%)
AMC   38.38 (+0.84%)
S&P 500   4,321.94 (+0.33%)
DOW   34,046.54 (+0.60%)
QQQ   355.64 (-0.65%)
AAPL   140.24 (-0.89%)
MSFT   285.89 (+1.41%)
FB   343.21 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,711.66 (+1.43%)
TSLA   773.52 (-0.25%)
AMZN   3,279.46 (-0.17%)
NVDA   204.33 (-1.37%)
BABA   143.86 (-2.83%)
NIO   35.70 (+0.20%)
CGC   13.24 (-4.47%)
GE   104.26 (+1.19%)
MU   70.90 (-0.11%)
AMD   101.40 (-1.46%)
T   27.15 (+0.52%)
F   14.11 (-0.35%)
ACB   6.94 (+0.29%)
DIS   174.50 (+3.15%)
PFE   42.17 (-1.95%)
BA   222.70 (+1.25%)
AMC   38.38 (+0.84%)

US stocks move barely higher, helped by energy companies

Friday, October 1, 2021 | The Associated Press


A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Asian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street's worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, led by energy companies, closing out what has been one of the worst weeks for financial markets in months.

The S&P 500 index was barely higher, up 0.1%, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, pulled higher energy companies like ExxonMobil who heavily influence that index. The Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

Merck jumped 9% after the drugmaker released a study that showed its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half in people who were recently infected with the virus. So far there have been only limited proven treatments for the virus, including monoclonal antibody treatment which is expensive and harder to manufacture than a pill.

September was the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020, when the pandemic first took hold across the U.S. and the globe. Investors have gotten skittish in recent weeks as COVID-19 infections continue to spread across the country as well as political turmoil in Washington, where Democrats seem no closer in resolving issues like infrastructure, social spending and the debt ceiling.

Democrats remain in intense negotiations with both moderate and progressive members of the party to pass President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion government overhaul package. Democratic leadership postponed a scheduled vote on the bill, as well as a bipartisan infrastructure package that was negotiated in the Senate.

There's also rising inflation. Oil prices are up nearly 2% this week, approaching a seven-year high, while natural gas prices are up nearly 10%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for many kinds of loans, fell to 1.48% early Friday from 1.50%. It was trading at 1.32% just over a week ago.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exxon Mobil right now?

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)2.8$59.87+1.8%5.81%-19.25Hold$61.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.