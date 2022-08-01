S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

Mon., August 1, 2022 | David Pitt, Associated Press


Workers process chickens at a poultry plant in Fremont, Neb., Dec. 12, 2019. The federal government on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down.

The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause food-borne illness — in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products. That includes many frozen foods found in grocery stores, including chicken cordon bleu and chicken Kyiv products that appear to be cooked through but are only heat-treated to set the batter or breading.

The agency notified producers of the proposed changes on Friday.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin said it marks the beginning of a broader agency effort to curtail illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria, which sickens 1.3 million Americans each year. It sends more than 26,000 of them to hospitals and causes 420 deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Food is the source for most of those illnesses.

The CDC says approximately one in every 25 packages of chicken sold at grocery stores contains salmonella bacteria.

Since 1998, breaded and stuffed raw chicken products have been associated with 14 salmonella outbreaks and approximately 200 illnesses, the USDA said in a statement. An outbreak last year tied to frozen breaded raw chicken products caused 36 illnesses in 11 states and sent 12 people to hospitals.

The USDA currently has performance standards that poultry processing plants have to meet to reduce contamination, but the agency cannot stop products from being sold. There is also no adequate testing system to determine levels of salmonella in meat, Eskin said.

The proposed new rules require routine testing at chicken processing plants. Products would be considered adulterated when they exceed a very low level of salmonella contamination and would be subject to regulatory action, including shuttering plants that fail to reduce salmonella bacteria levels in their products, Eskin said.


“This action and our overall salmonella initiative underscore our view that our job is to ensure that consumers don’t get sick from meat and poultry products,” she said. “They shouldn’t be sold if they’re contaminated to the degree that people get sick.”

In 1994, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service took a similar step by declaring some strains of E. coli a contaminant in ground beef and launched a testing program for the pathogen.

Eskin said the agency met with food safety experts and poultry processors for ideas on how to reduce contamination in processing.

Representatives of the National Chicken Council, a trade group, and Tyson Foods said they would withhold comment until they received details of the new USDA rule.

Diana Souder, a spokeswoman for Maryland-based Perdue Farms, also declined to comment but pointed out that the company belongs to the Coalition for Poultry Safety Reform, a group formed last year to work with USDA and others to reduce foodborne illnesses from salmonella contamination.

The new rules will be published in the Federal Register this fall and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service will seek public comment before finalizing the rules and setting a date for implementation.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)
2.4156 of 5 stars		$88.01+0.9%2.09%7.92Hold$97.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Tyson Foods right now?

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.