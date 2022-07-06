×
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
QQQ   288.80 (+0.64%)
AAPL   142.92 (+0.96%)
MSFT   266.21 (+1.28%)
META   169.77 (+0.94%)
GOOGL   2,291.44 (+1.16%)
AMZN   114.33 (+0.73%)
TSLA   695.20 (-0.57%)
NVDA   151.30 (+1.11%)
NIO   20.83 (-6.09%)
BABA   119.12 (-0.84%)
AMD   75.35 (+0.20%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.09 (-0.38%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.57 (-1.64%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)

Virgin Galactic taps Boeing subsidiary to build motherships

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday that it is partnering with a Boeing subsidiary to manufacture the next generation of the twin-fuselage aircraft used to carry aloft the space tourism company's rocket ship.

Aurora Flight Sciences will build two of the special carrier planes at its facilities in Mississippi and West Virginia. Final assembly still will take place at Virgin Galactic's facility in Mojave, California, with the first mothership produced under the contract expected to enter service in 2025.

Each of the aircraft will be designed to fly up to 200 launches per year.

Virgin Galactic officials said that outsourcing the work will provide access to labor, minimize supply chain disruptions and lead to faster production times. The company has repeatedly pushed back the timeline for launching paying customers, with commercial service now expected in 2023.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the next-generation motherships will be integral to scaling up the company's operations.

“They will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year,” he said in a statement. “Supported by the scale and strength of Boeing, Aurora is the ideal manufacturing partner for us.”

Virgin Galactic had assessed different aerospace manufacturers early in the process, but opted for Aurora in part because of its history of building cutting-edge aircraft. It has designed and built a new aircraft nearly every year for the past three decades.

Virgin Galactic officials also noted Aurora's direct access to Boeing's expertise and other resources.

Aurora and Virgin Galactic have been working for the last several months to develop design specifications as well as workforce and manufacturing requirements.

After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Virgin Galactic's space plane is released from the carrier aircraft and drops for a moment before igniting its rocket motor. It shuts off once it reaches space, providing passengers with silence, weightlessness and a view of Earth below. The rocket ship then glides back to the spaceport runway.


It's been nearly a year since Virgin Galactic launched founder Richard Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees toward the edge of space as the British entrepreneur raced to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos and his rocket company Blue Origin.

Just weeks after the flight, Virgin Galactic reopened the ticket window, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat. By the fall, the company put off a planned research flight with members of the Italian air force and began scheduled assessments and maintenance of its aircrafts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
1.7836 of 5 stars		$136.31-1.0%N/A-16.48Moderate Buy$225.83
Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
1.3485 of 5 stars		$6.45-0.5%N/A-4.67Hold$13.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Virgin Galactic right now?

Before you consider Virgin Galactic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virgin Galactic wasn't on the list.

While Virgin Galactic currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.