Visa's 2Q profits jump 21% as pandemic eases across globe

S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-3.77%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.73%)
MSFT   270.22 (-3.74%)
FB   180.95 (-3.23%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-3.59%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-4.58%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.18%)
NVDA   187.88 (-5.60%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.16%)
NIO   16.36 (-5.49%)
AMD   85.16 (-6.10%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-4.34%)
T   19.30 (-1.08%)
GE   80.59 (-10.34%)
F   14.71 (-3.16%)
DIS   115.77 (-3.48%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.61%)
PFE   49.03 (+0.16%)
PYPL   83.70 (-4.65%)
NFLX   198.40 (-5.48%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-3.77%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.73%)
MSFT   270.22 (-3.74%)
FB   180.95 (-3.23%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-3.59%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-4.58%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.18%)
NVDA   187.88 (-5.60%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.16%)
NIO   16.36 (-5.49%)
AMD   85.16 (-6.10%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-4.34%)
T   19.30 (-1.08%)
GE   80.59 (-10.34%)
F   14.71 (-3.16%)
DIS   115.77 (-3.48%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.61%)
PFE   49.03 (+0.16%)
PYPL   83.70 (-4.65%)
NFLX   198.40 (-5.48%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-3.77%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.73%)
MSFT   270.22 (-3.74%)
FB   180.95 (-3.23%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-3.59%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-4.58%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.18%)
NVDA   187.88 (-5.60%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.16%)
NIO   16.36 (-5.49%)
AMD   85.16 (-6.10%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-4.34%)
T   19.30 (-1.08%)
GE   80.59 (-10.34%)
F   14.71 (-3.16%)
DIS   115.77 (-3.48%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.61%)
PFE   49.03 (+0.16%)
PYPL   83.70 (-4.65%)
NFLX   198.40 (-5.48%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-3.77%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.73%)
MSFT   270.22 (-3.74%)
FB   180.95 (-3.23%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-3.59%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-4.58%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.18%)
NVDA   187.88 (-5.60%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.16%)
NIO   16.36 (-5.49%)
AMD   85.16 (-6.10%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-4.34%)
T   19.30 (-1.08%)
GE   80.59 (-10.34%)
F   14.71 (-3.16%)
DIS   115.77 (-3.48%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.61%)
PFE   49.03 (+0.16%)
PYPL   83.70 (-4.65%)
NFLX   198.40 (-5.48%)

Visa's 2Q profits jump 21% as pandemic eases across globe

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


FILE This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment processing giant Visa's profits rose 21% in the first three months of the year fueled by a large jump in spending on the company's namesake credit and debit card network. The San Francisco-based company reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that it earned $3.65 billion, or $1.70 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended March 31. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa's profits rose 21% in the first three months of the year fueled by a large jump in spending on the company's namesake credit and debit card network.

The San Francisco-based company reported Tuesday that it earned $3.65 billion, or $1.70 a share, in its fiscal second quarter that ended March 31. That was up from $3.03 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Its earnings adjusted to exclude one-time items amounted to $1.79 a share. The results topped the expectations of analysts, who were looking for Visa to earn $1.65 a share on an adjusted basis, according to FactSet.

Visa's results were driven largely by a significant jump in the amount of money and the number of transactions that went through its payment network. The company processed $3.384 trillion in payments on its network last quarter, up 17% from a year earlier. Visa earns a fee from every transactions that uses its network.

While Visa said it did see a slowdown in transactions at the beginning of the year due the spread of the omicron variant coronavirus, payments quickly recovered in the later part of the quarter.

“While the geopolitical environment remains uncertain, we expect continued growth driven by a robust travel recovery and through the enablement of traditional and newer ways to pay globally,” Al Kelly, Visa’s CEO and chairman, said in a statement.

Visa’s stock was up more than 5% in after-hours trading following the earnings report. Visa shares are down roughly 7% for 2022, compared to the 12.4% year-to-date drop of the S&P 500.

The company has benefitted in recent years by a global shift of consumer behavior toward digital payments, particularly during the pandemic. Consumers have been buying more goods and services online, which often requires using a credit or debit card. Because Visa and its biggest competitor Mastercard dominate credit and debit card spending, that has translated directly into their bottom lines.


In its earnings call with investors, Kelly noted more than half of all in-person transactions at Target stores were now using tap-to-pay at checkout.

Visa reported a $60 million charge to its bottom line related to winding down its operations in Russia. Like many global companies, Visa announced it was pulling out of Russia due to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Should you invest $1,000 in Visa right now?

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)
3.425 of 5 stars		$201.10-4.2%0.75%33.29Buy$268.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.