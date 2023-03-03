VMware, Broadcom rise; Marvell, Bumble fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Marvell Technology, Inc., down $2.19 to $44.04.The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast for the current quarter.Broadcom Inc., up $34.11 to $632.76.The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast.VMware Inc., up $7.63 to $118.88.The cloud computing company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.Cooper Companies, up $23.95 to $351.81.The contact lens maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., up $1.17 to $11.87.The digital advertising verification company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.Bumble Inc., down $2.16 to $22.38.The online dating app priced a public offering of stock below its previous closing price.Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up 14 cents to $8.39.The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants gave investors an encouraging update on its sales momentum in 2023.Costco Wholesale Corp., down $10.43 to $475.26.The warehouse club operator’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

