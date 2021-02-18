Walmart sa

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on its performance. Sales, however, surged 7.4% increase in the period that includes the critical holiday shopping period.
The nation's largest retailer also Thursday that sales at stores opened at least a year rose 8.6% for the period ended Jan. 31, compared with 6.4% in the previous quarter.
Online sales rose 69%, but that is down from the 80% jump in the previous quarter, and the slowest growth since the beginning of the pandemic.
And the company said it expects overall sales to moderate this year. Shares dipped 5% before the opening bell Thursday.
Walmart Inc. lost $2.09 billion, or 74 cents per share, compared with last year's $4.14 billion profit during the fourth quarter, or $1.45 per share. Net revenue reached $150.98 billion compared with $140.6 billion in the year ago period.
Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.39, which was well short of the $1.51 that Wall Street expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
Industry analysts had projected revenue of $148.5 billion.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas said that COVID-related costs were $1.1 billion in during the latest quarter.
Walmart is on its way to becoming one of the biggest distributors of the COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. leans more heavily on pharmacies. Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies, of which more than 4,000 are in areas that the government has designated as “medically underserved," or that have limited pharmacy options.
Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks
When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if analysts repeatedly downgraded a company over the last 30, 60, or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.
Today, we invite you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio.
.
View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".