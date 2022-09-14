WHO: COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,949.13 (+0.42%)
DOW   31,168.04 (+0.20%)
QQQ   296.16 (+0.84%)
AAPL   155.08 (+0.81%)
MSFT   252.18 (+0.08%)
META   151.26 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   105.05 (+0.70%)
AMZN   128.34 (+1.20%)
TSLA   303.09 (+3.75%)
NVDA   131.76 (+0.34%)
NIO   22.06 (+0.41%)
BABA   88.82 (-0.73%)
AMD   77.65 (+0.80%)
T   16.83 (+0.00%)
MU   53.59 (-0.06%)
CGC   3.46 (+0.00%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.09 (-1.06%)
DIS   112.41 (+0.58%)
AMC   9.69 (-0.31%)
PYPL   97.33 (+2.44%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.22%)
NFLX   223.42 (+2.43%)
S&P 500   3,949.13 (+0.42%)
DOW   31,168.04 (+0.20%)
QQQ   296.16 (+0.84%)
AAPL   155.08 (+0.81%)
MSFT   252.18 (+0.08%)
META   151.26 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   105.05 (+0.70%)
AMZN   128.34 (+1.20%)
TSLA   303.09 (+3.75%)
NVDA   131.76 (+0.34%)
NIO   22.06 (+0.41%)
BABA   88.82 (-0.73%)
AMD   77.65 (+0.80%)
T   16.83 (+0.00%)
MU   53.59 (-0.06%)
CGC   3.46 (+0.00%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.09 (-1.06%)
DIS   112.41 (+0.58%)
AMC   9.69 (-0.31%)
PYPL   97.33 (+2.44%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.22%)
NFLX   223.42 (+2.43%)
S&P 500   3,949.13 (+0.42%)
DOW   31,168.04 (+0.20%)
QQQ   296.16 (+0.84%)
AAPL   155.08 (+0.81%)
MSFT   252.18 (+0.08%)
META   151.26 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   105.05 (+0.70%)
AMZN   128.34 (+1.20%)
TSLA   303.09 (+3.75%)
NVDA   131.76 (+0.34%)
NIO   22.06 (+0.41%)
BABA   88.82 (-0.73%)
AMD   77.65 (+0.80%)
T   16.83 (+0.00%)
MU   53.59 (-0.06%)
CGC   3.46 (+0.00%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.09 (-1.06%)
DIS   112.41 (+0.58%)
AMC   9.69 (-0.31%)
PYPL   97.33 (+2.44%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.22%)
NFLX   223.42 (+2.43%)
S&P 500   3,949.13 (+0.42%)
DOW   31,168.04 (+0.20%)
QQQ   296.16 (+0.84%)
AAPL   155.08 (+0.81%)
MSFT   252.18 (+0.08%)
META   151.26 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   105.05 (+0.70%)
AMZN   128.34 (+1.20%)
TSLA   303.09 (+3.75%)
NVDA   131.76 (+0.34%)
NIO   22.06 (+0.41%)
BABA   88.82 (-0.73%)
AMD   77.65 (+0.80%)
T   16.83 (+0.00%)
MU   53.59 (-0.06%)
CGC   3.46 (+0.00%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.09 (-1.06%)
DIS   112.41 (+0.58%)
AMC   9.69 (-0.31%)
PYPL   97.33 (+2.44%)
PFE   46.09 (-0.22%)
NFLX   223.42 (+2.43%)

WHO: COVID end 'in sight,' deaths at lowest since March 2020

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community testing site for COVID-19 in Yunyan District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2022. In the city of Guiyang, in mountainous southern Guizhou province, a zoo put out a call for help last week, asking for pork, chicken, apples, watermelons, carrots and other produce out of concern they could run out of food for their animals. (Yang Wenbin/Xinhua via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.

At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.

“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said, comparing the effort to that made by a marathon runner nearing the finish line. “Now is the worst time to stop running,” he said. “Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap all the rewards of our hard work.”

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22% in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide. There were 3.1 million new cases, a drop of 28%, continuing a weeks-long decline in the disease in every part of the world.

Still, the WHO warned that relaxed COVID testing and surveillance in many countries means that many cases are going unnoticed. The agency issued a set of policy briefs for governments to strengthen their efforts against the coronavirus ahead of the expected winter surge of COVID-19, warning that new variants could yet undo the progress made to date.

“If we don’t take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty," Tedros said.

The WHO reported that the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to dominate globally and comprised nearly 90% of virus samples shared with the world's biggest public database. In recent weeks, regulatory authorities in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere have cleared tweaked vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and later variants including BA.5.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said the organization expected future waves of the disease, but was hopeful those would not cause many deaths.


Meanwhile in China, residents of a city in the country's far western Xinjiang region have said they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a lockdown prompted by COVID-19.

Hundreds of posts from Ghulja riveted users of Chinese social media last week, with residents sharing videos of empty refrigerators, feverish children and people shouting from their windows.

On Monday, local police announced the arrests of six people for “spreading rumors” about the lockdown, including posts about a dead child and an alleged suicide, which they said “incited opposition” and “disrupted social order.”

Leaked directives from government offices show that workers are being ordered to avoid negative information and spread “positive energy” instead. One directed state media to film “smiling seniors” and “children having fun” in neighborhoods emerging from the lockdown.

The government has ordered mass testing and district lockdowns in cities across China in recent weeks, from Sanya on tropical Hainan island to southwest Chengdu, to the northern port city of Dalian.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.