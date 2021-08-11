World stocks mixed ahead of key data on US inflation

















SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks were mixed Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering.

France's CAC 40 climbed 0.2% to 6,833.22, while the DAX in Germany added under 0.1% to 15,774.83. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,185.83 in early trading.

Wall Street was positioned to open lower. Futures of the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,423.75, while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost under 0.1% to 35,145.00.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% to 15,002.25. The index had finished Tuesday in the red, because of a pullback in technology stocks.

Analysts are expecting the latest U.S. headline inflation rate, due Wednesday, to grow at a slower pace of 5.3% in July from a year earlier. This is slightly lower than June’s 5.4%.

“A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed,” said Jun Rong Yeap of IG.

Where the price increases lie matters, too. While the previous highlights were air travel fares and used cars, the larger determinant for inflation may be food and housing.

Traders will watch for the continued growth of food and housing prices, Yeap said.

They are also contending with the coronavirus delta variant’s spread in the U.S. and Europe. Over in Asia, the variant has resulted in travel restrictions being reimposed in China. Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7% to 28,070.51 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,532.62 on Wednesday. The Kospi in Seoul, however, gave up 0.7% to 3,220.62.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.2% at 26,660.16. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,584.30. Malaysia rose but India, Singapore and Indonesia fell.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 23 cents to $68.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, added 27 cents to $70.90 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 110.78 yen from Tuesday's 110.54 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1715 from $1.1727.

“A strong reading in the headline and core U.S. Consumer Price Index could keep supporting the USD in the short term,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

“It might put some pressure on U.S. yields, which could change the global market flows for the weeks ahead as traders might have to review U.S. inflation expectations and reprice the Fed’s future actions,” he added.

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.