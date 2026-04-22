Accuray (ARAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.86 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Accuray has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,369 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,989 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,177 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,467 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Accuray from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARAY

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated NASDAQ: ARAY is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative radiation therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer. The company's flagship products include the CyberKnife® System, a robotic radiosurgery platform offering sub-millimeter precision, and the TomoTherapy® System, which combines helical computed tomography (CT) imaging with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). More recently, Accuray introduced the Radixact® System, an advanced iteration of its TomoTherapy technology designed to enhance treatment speed and clinical workflow.

Accuray's suite of products enables clinicians to deliver highly targeted radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

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